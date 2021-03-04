Dental Materials Market Professional Survey by Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Trends, Types and Applications
Dental Materials Market Size by Type (Indirect Restorative Materials, Direct Restorative Materials, Biomaterials, Impression Materials, and Bonding Agents), by End-user (Dental Laboratories, Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals, and Academic Institutes), and
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2021 ) The Dental materials market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 7,245.5 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric and edentulous population, growing dental tourism for advanced dental solutions, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing dental clinics with advanced dental treatments, and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry. Also, the popularity of tooth-colored restorations and minimally invasive treatments has increased tremendously in the past few years; these trends are expected to drive the demand for innovative and technologically advanced dental materials.
Market Segmentation
Global dental materials market is mainly segmented by type (indirect restorative materials, direct restorative materials, dental biomaterials, impression materials, and bonding agents). The indirect restorative materials market is further sub-segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics, and other indirect restorative materials, whereas direct restorative materials market is further sub-segmented into amalgam, resin-based composites, glass ionomers, and other direct restorative materials. The dental biomaterials market is also further analyzed by segmenting into bone grafts, tissue regeneration materials, and membranes. This study also includes an overview and analysis of dental materials market by end-user into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and academic institutes.
Scope of the Report
Dental Materials Market by Product Type
Indirect Restorative Materials
Metal-Ceramics
Ceramics
Others
Direct Restorative Materials
Amalgam
Resin-Based Composites
Glass Ionomers
Other Direct Restorative Materials
Dental Biomaterials
Dental Bone Grafts
Tissue Regeneration Materials
Membranes
Impression Materials
Bonding Agents
Dental Materials Market by End User
Dental Laboratories
Dental Clinics
Dental Hospitals
Academic Institutes
Dental Materials Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Switzerland
Sweden
The Netherlands
Austria
RoE
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Colombia
RoLATM
Middle East & Africa
Israel
Turkey
UAE
RoMA
Geographic Overview
Geographically, the global dental materials market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Europe holds the major share in the global dental materials market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to less stringent regulations, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing demand for dental procedures, growing dental tourism for advanced dental treatments, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population.
Key Players
The major players in the global dental materials market are Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Ultradent Products Inc., Danville Materials, LLC, Keystone Industries, BISCO, Inc., VOCO GmbH, Dentatus, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., GC Corporation, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG among others.
Key questions answered in the report
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, end-user, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for dental materials market?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restrains, and trends in the global dental materials market?
Who are the major players in the global dental materials market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global dental materials market?
What are the recent developments in the global dental materials market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global dental materials market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the dental materials market and how do they compete with the global players?
