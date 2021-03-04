Gamification in Healthcare Industry to Foresee Accelerated Growth in The Upcoming Years
Global Healthcare Gamification Market Outlook
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2021 ) The global healthcare gamification market will increase at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 3,780.6 million by 2022, driven by growing technological advancements, rising use of smartphones, changing lifestyle, increasing digitalization, and growing focus on wellness at the workplace.
The conception of the term gamification has drawn the attention of many non-gaming industries, including education, retail and consumer goods, entertainment, media and publishing, travel and logistics, banking and financial services, and healthcare. In the healthcare sector, gamification is one of the innovative ways to motivate people to influence personal health behavior. The design principles of computer games to healthcare solutions help to influence patient behaviour in order to attain better health. It also helps to promote employee training and procedural learning. This makes healthcare more personalized and user-centric, providing motivation and creating an engaging experience.
The successful application of gamification has been reported within many health applications such as fitness management, medical training, medication management, physical therapy, and others. This study analyzes the healthcare gamification market for these applications. The global healthcare gamification market is further segmented by product (Enterprise-based Solutions and consumer-based solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Fitness management application segment holds the largest share in the global healthcare gamification market and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period, driven by the various technological advancements, increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery; and changing lifestyle and thereby growing focus on the overall fitness.
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=2592
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Ecosystem
1.2 Report Elucidation
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Secondary Research
1.3.2 Primary Research
1.3.3 Market Analytics
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Insights
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Retraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Regulatory Analysis
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
4 Healthcare Gamification Market, By Product
4.1 Enterprise based solutions
4.2 Consumer based solutions
5 Healthcare Gamification Market, By Application
5.1 Fitness management
5.2 Medical Training
5.3 Medication Management
5.4 Physical Therapy
5.5 Others
6 Healthcare Gamification Market, By Geography
6.1 North America
6.1.1 U.S.
6.1.2 Canada
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East and Africa
7 Healthcare Gamification Market, Competitive landscape
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Product Launches
7.3 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration
7.4 Expansions
7.5 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.6 Other Developments
8 Company Profiles (The Profile Includes Company Overview, Financials, Products and Services Portfolio, and Recent Developments)
8.1 Akili Interactive labs, Inc.
8.2 Ayogo Health, Inc.
8.3 Bunchball
8.4 EveryMove, Inc.
8.5 Fitbit, Inc.
8.6 Hubbub Health, Inc.
8.7 JawBone
8.8 Mango Health
8.9 Microsoft Corporation
8.10 Nike, Inc.
8.11 Rally Health, Inc.
8.12 Reflexion Health, Inc.
8.13 Strava, Inc.
8.14 SupperBetter, LLC
8.15 Under Armour, Inc.
8.16 Welltok, Inc.
9 Appendix
9.1 Questionnaire
9.2 Available Customization
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-gamification-market-2592
North America commanded the major share of the global healthcare gamification market and is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Asia Pacific region also shows a substantial growth in the gamification healthcare market primarily due to the growing population, especially in India and China; increasing adoption of smartphones, and growing gamification and creative innovation initiatives in the region.
The prominent players in the global healthcare gamification market are Microsoft Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Strava Inc., Adidas AG, Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Jawbone, Nike Inc., Google Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., Rally Health, Inc., Badgeville, Inc., Hubbub Health Inc., Welltok, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Bunchball, Fitocracy, EveryMove Inc., SuperBetter, LLC, Syandus Inc., Mango Health, Medisafe Inc., Reflexion Health Inc., Respond well (a part of Zimmer Biomet), and others.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=2592
Key questions answered in this report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of gamification products, applications, and regions?
What is the historical market for healthcare gamification across the globe?
What are the healthcare gamification market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global healthcare gamification market?
Who are the major players in the global healthcare gamification market and what percentage of share do they hold in global gamification market?
What are the recent developments in the global healthcare gamification market?
What are the different platforms developed by the major players in the global healthcare gamification market?
How are the various gamification platforms helping users to stay fit and to tackle life problems?
What are the geographical trends related to gamification and high growth regions/ countries?
What are the local emerging players in the global healthcare gamification market and how do they compete with the global players?
Purchase This Report (Price 4387 USD for single user license) : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/47713103
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicated market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research® produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia¬-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Connect with us on Twitter- https://twitter.com/MeticulousR123
The conception of the term gamification has drawn the attention of many non-gaming industries, including education, retail and consumer goods, entertainment, media and publishing, travel and logistics, banking and financial services, and healthcare. In the healthcare sector, gamification is one of the innovative ways to motivate people to influence personal health behavior. The design principles of computer games to healthcare solutions help to influence patient behaviour in order to attain better health. It also helps to promote employee training and procedural learning. This makes healthcare more personalized and user-centric, providing motivation and creating an engaging experience.
The successful application of gamification has been reported within many health applications such as fitness management, medical training, medication management, physical therapy, and others. This study analyzes the healthcare gamification market for these applications. The global healthcare gamification market is further segmented by product (Enterprise-based Solutions and consumer-based solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Fitness management application segment holds the largest share in the global healthcare gamification market and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period, driven by the various technological advancements, increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery; and changing lifestyle and thereby growing focus on the overall fitness.
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=2592
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Ecosystem
1.2 Report Elucidation
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Secondary Research
1.3.2 Primary Research
1.3.3 Market Analytics
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Insights
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Retraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Regulatory Analysis
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
4 Healthcare Gamification Market, By Product
4.1 Enterprise based solutions
4.2 Consumer based solutions
5 Healthcare Gamification Market, By Application
5.1 Fitness management
5.2 Medical Training
5.3 Medication Management
5.4 Physical Therapy
5.5 Others
6 Healthcare Gamification Market, By Geography
6.1 North America
6.1.1 U.S.
6.1.2 Canada
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East and Africa
7 Healthcare Gamification Market, Competitive landscape
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Product Launches
7.3 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration
7.4 Expansions
7.5 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.6 Other Developments
8 Company Profiles (The Profile Includes Company Overview, Financials, Products and Services Portfolio, and Recent Developments)
8.1 Akili Interactive labs, Inc.
8.2 Ayogo Health, Inc.
8.3 Bunchball
8.4 EveryMove, Inc.
8.5 Fitbit, Inc.
8.6 Hubbub Health, Inc.
8.7 JawBone
8.8 Mango Health
8.9 Microsoft Corporation
8.10 Nike, Inc.
8.11 Rally Health, Inc.
8.12 Reflexion Health, Inc.
8.13 Strava, Inc.
8.14 SupperBetter, LLC
8.15 Under Armour, Inc.
8.16 Welltok, Inc.
9 Appendix
9.1 Questionnaire
9.2 Available Customization
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-gamification-market-2592
North America commanded the major share of the global healthcare gamification market and is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Asia Pacific region also shows a substantial growth in the gamification healthcare market primarily due to the growing population, especially in India and China; increasing adoption of smartphones, and growing gamification and creative innovation initiatives in the region.
The prominent players in the global healthcare gamification market are Microsoft Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Strava Inc., Adidas AG, Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Jawbone, Nike Inc., Google Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., Rally Health, Inc., Badgeville, Inc., Hubbub Health Inc., Welltok, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Bunchball, Fitocracy, EveryMove Inc., SuperBetter, LLC, Syandus Inc., Mango Health, Medisafe Inc., Reflexion Health Inc., Respond well (a part of Zimmer Biomet), and others.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=2592
Key questions answered in this report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of gamification products, applications, and regions?
What is the historical market for healthcare gamification across the globe?
What are the healthcare gamification market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global healthcare gamification market?
Who are the major players in the global healthcare gamification market and what percentage of share do they hold in global gamification market?
What are the recent developments in the global healthcare gamification market?
What are the different platforms developed by the major players in the global healthcare gamification market?
How are the various gamification platforms helping users to stay fit and to tackle life problems?
What are the geographical trends related to gamification and high growth regions/ countries?
What are the local emerging players in the global healthcare gamification market and how do they compete with the global players?
Purchase This Report (Price 4387 USD for single user license) : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/47713103
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicated market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research® produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia¬-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Connect with us on Twitter- https://twitter.com/MeticulousR123
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.