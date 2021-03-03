Brics Crop Protection Chemicals Market : Everyday Natural and Organic Products in Continued High Demand
BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Type (Synthetic, Natural), Use (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Others), Crop Type (Cereal and Grains, Oilseed and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables), Application (Spraying, Dusting, Seed Treatment, Soil T
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2021 ) The BRICS crop protection chemicals market will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 29,192.1 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research. BRICS crop protection chemicals market is driven by growing population across this group of countries which creates the burden on the agricultural sector to increase the production in order to ensure its entire population is well fed. Also, the factors like reduction in arable areas and growing losses of crops because of pests stimulates the end farmers to increase the use of crop protection chemicals to ensure the desired yield. However, the factors such as stringent government regulations, growing emphasize on the biotic fertilizers, and increasing concern over side effects of pesticides hinders the growth of this market to some extent. The Brazil & India are increasingly using crop protection chemicals which certainly offer many opportunities for all the stakeholders in this market. Also, the innovative programs like Integrated Pest Management (IPM) offers significant opportunities for the crop protection chemicals market.
Market Segmentation
BRICS crop protection chemicals market is segmented by type (synthetic, natural), use (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others), crop types (cereal & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables), application (spraying, dusting, seed treatment, soil treatment, volatilization, and others), and form (solid and liquid).
Synthetic chemicals dominate the BRICS crop protection chemicals market. Most of the farmers across the globe rely heavily on synthetic chemicals to protect the crops as they are more effective over the natural crop protection chemicals for the larger agricultural lands. Despite this, there always has been a debate over the use of synthetic crop protection chemicals as they pose a serious threat to the environment and other biological agents that are not harmful to the crops.
Scope of the Report:
BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type of Chemicals:
Synthetic
Natural
BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Use:
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others
BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Crop Type:
Cereals & Grains
Oilseed & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Application:
Spraying
Dusting
Seed treatment
Soil treatment
Volatilization
Others
BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Geography:
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
Geographic Overview
Geographically, the BRICS crop protection chemicals market is segmented into Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Brazil accounted for the major share in the BRICS crop protection chemicals market in 2016, followed by China, and India. The Brazilian crop protection chemicals market has experienced a rapid expansion over the last decade. According to the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), Brazil consumes more than 1,000,000 tons of crop protection chemicals annually, of which around 45% are herbicides, followed by fungicides (14%), and insecticides (12%); whereas in China, rising need to ensure the food safety for its continuously soaring population is the key factor driving the growth of this market.
Key players
The key players operating in the BRICS crop protection chemicals market are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, E.I. DUPONT De Nemours And Company, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Bayer CropScience AG, Nufarm Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and Platform Specialty Products Corporation.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of types, use, application, crop type, form, and countries?
What is the historical market for BRICS crop protection chemicals across these nations?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the BRICS crop protection chemicals market?
What are the recent developments in the BRICS crop protection chemicals market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the BRICS crop protection chemicals market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the BRICS crop protection chemicals market and how do they compete with the global players?
