Edge Computing Market to Surpass with CAGR of 34.9% and Garner Revenue of $28.07 Billion in 2019-2027
Edge Computing Market by Application (Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, AR VR), Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media, Telecommunications, Logistics, Government, Energy, Utilities) - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2021 ) Meticulous Research® – a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Edge Computing Market by Application (Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, AR VR), Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media, Telecommunications, Logistics, Government, Energy, Utilities) – Global Forecast to 2027”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global edge computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.9% from 2019 to reach $28.07 billion by 2027. Substantial growth in the global edge computing market is mainly attributed to the growing load on the cloud infrastructure and rising adoption industrial IoT. Consequently, the rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions are propelling the market growth. Emergence of autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure is also supporting the growth in the edge computing market and thus, creating high growth opportunities for vendors in this market. However, high procurement and operational cost are expected to pose some challenges for the growth of the edge computing market over the coming years.
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis)
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5061
Global edge computing market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 & 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027- by component (hardware, platform, services) by application (smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, content delivery, AR-VR and others (autonomous vehicles, drones, & gaming, etc.), by end-use industry (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, government & defense, energy and utilities and others (agriculture, education and BFSI), and region. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market country level.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5061
Scope of the Report:
Market by Component
Hardware
Platform
Services
Training & Support
Consulting services
Market by Application
Smart Cities
Industrial IoT
Remote Monitoring
Content Delivery
AR/VR
Others
Market by End-Use Industry
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunications
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market by Geography:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Click here for more detailed report
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edge-computing-market-5061
On the basis of component type, the edge computing market is classified into Hardware, Platform, and Services (consulting, training and support). The edge computing platforms segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With an increase in edge devices and data centers, companies require software capable of controlling operations of edge devices and data centers within the network infrastructure. Further the need for improving their operational feasibility is driving the growth in the edge computing platforms segment.
On the basis of application, the edge computing market is classified into smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, content delivery, AR-VR and others (autonomous vehicles, drones, & gaming, etc.). The smart city applications market is accounted for the largest share of the global edge computing market in 2018. Due to the increasing push toward Smart City initiatives, countries across the world are implementing edge computing solutions to enhance building security, home automation, parking and traffic management, and city asset management; which is driving the growth in the edge computing market for smart cities applications.
On the basis of end-use industry, the edge computing market is classified into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, government & defense, energy and utilities and others (agriculture, education, and BFSI). Among these, the IT & telecommunications segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. The adoption of edge computing in this sector is mainly attributed to the increasing need of vendors to deploy products faster to their customers.
Purchase This Report (Price 3757.5 USD for single user license)
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/67351039
On the basis of geography, the global edge computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commands the largest share of the edge computing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth in the North America market is majorly attributed to the presence of large number of edge computing vendors in the region and large number of companies in the region adopting edge computing to enhance their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The amount of cloud traffic in this region is increasing rapidly. As cloud penetration increases in this region, a shift from cloud computing to edge computing is expected. Businesses and governments in this region have shown greater inclination toward storing and processing data locally, which is driving the adoption of edge computing by the enterprises in Asia-Pacific region.
Enquire Here Get Customization & Check Discounts for Report
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-discount/cp_id=5061
Some of the key players operating in global edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), General electric company (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM Corporation. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), FogHorn Systems (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), SAP (Germany), MachineShop (U.S.), and Saguna Networks (Israel), among others.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the key application areas for edge computing technologies that can bolster your revenue growth strategies?
Which are the high growth end user markets that you should be focusing on in order to achieve sustainable growth?
Which geographic markets provide fastest and highest revenue growth opportunities?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global edge computing market?
Who are the competitors to look out for in the edge computing market? What market share do they hold in the edge computing market?
How is the competitive landscape in the global edge computing market? What strategies key vendors have been following to strengthen their market presence?
Related report - Mobile Edge Computing Market
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mobile-edge-computing-market-5120
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis)
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5061
Global edge computing market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 & 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027- by component (hardware, platform, services) by application (smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, content delivery, AR-VR and others (autonomous vehicles, drones, & gaming, etc.), by end-use industry (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, government & defense, energy and utilities and others (agriculture, education and BFSI), and region. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market country level.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5061
Scope of the Report:
Market by Component
Hardware
Platform
Services
Training & Support
Consulting services
Market by Application
Smart Cities
Industrial IoT
Remote Monitoring
Content Delivery
AR/VR
Others
Market by End-Use Industry
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunications
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market by Geography:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Click here for more detailed report
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edge-computing-market-5061
On the basis of component type, the edge computing market is classified into Hardware, Platform, and Services (consulting, training and support). The edge computing platforms segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With an increase in edge devices and data centers, companies require software capable of controlling operations of edge devices and data centers within the network infrastructure. Further the need for improving their operational feasibility is driving the growth in the edge computing platforms segment.
On the basis of application, the edge computing market is classified into smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, content delivery, AR-VR and others (autonomous vehicles, drones, & gaming, etc.). The smart city applications market is accounted for the largest share of the global edge computing market in 2018. Due to the increasing push toward Smart City initiatives, countries across the world are implementing edge computing solutions to enhance building security, home automation, parking and traffic management, and city asset management; which is driving the growth in the edge computing market for smart cities applications.
On the basis of end-use industry, the edge computing market is classified into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, government & defense, energy and utilities and others (agriculture, education, and BFSI). Among these, the IT & telecommunications segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. The adoption of edge computing in this sector is mainly attributed to the increasing need of vendors to deploy products faster to their customers.
Purchase This Report (Price 3757.5 USD for single user license)
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/67351039
On the basis of geography, the global edge computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commands the largest share of the edge computing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth in the North America market is majorly attributed to the presence of large number of edge computing vendors in the region and large number of companies in the region adopting edge computing to enhance their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The amount of cloud traffic in this region is increasing rapidly. As cloud penetration increases in this region, a shift from cloud computing to edge computing is expected. Businesses and governments in this region have shown greater inclination toward storing and processing data locally, which is driving the adoption of edge computing by the enterprises in Asia-Pacific region.
Enquire Here Get Customization & Check Discounts for Report
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-discount/cp_id=5061
Some of the key players operating in global edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), General electric company (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM Corporation. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), FogHorn Systems (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), SAP (Germany), MachineShop (U.S.), and Saguna Networks (Israel), among others.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the key application areas for edge computing technologies that can bolster your revenue growth strategies?
Which are the high growth end user markets that you should be focusing on in order to achieve sustainable growth?
Which geographic markets provide fastest and highest revenue growth opportunities?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global edge computing market?
Who are the competitors to look out for in the edge computing market? What market share do they hold in the edge computing market?
How is the competitive landscape in the global edge computing market? What strategies key vendors have been following to strengthen their market presence?
Related report - Mobile Edge Computing Market
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mobile-edge-computing-market-5120
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.