E-Commerce Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018-2025)
The Global E-Commerce Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% From 2018 to 2025 to Reach $24.3 Trillion by 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2021 ) Meticulous Research® –leading global market research company published a research report titled “E-Commerce Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018–2025)”
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025 to reach $24.3 trillion by 2025, driven by factors such as rising mobile and internet penetration, technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms, advanced shipping and payment options, and rise in disposable incomes. However, the factors such as online security risks and lack of technological infrastructure in emerging markets could hamper the growth of this market.
The global e-commerce market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018) and forecasts for 2025 – by business type (B2B and B2C), and application (goods and services). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.
Scope of the report:
Market by Business Type
B2B
B2C
Market, by Type
Online Retail/E-tailing
Online Travel
Online Classifieds
Market by Category
Goods
Clothing, Accessories, and Shoes
Media and Entertainment
Books
Electronic Equipment
Telecom
Sports, Gifts, and Toys
Health and Beauty
Home and Garden
Food and Beverages
Baby Goods
Car, Motorcycle, and Accessories
Groceries
Others
Services
Flight Tickets and Accommodations
Other Services
Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East and Africa
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa (RoMENA)
On the basis of business type, B2B segment accounted for the largest share of the global e-commerce market in 2017, with increased globalization; greater adoption of advanced payment methods; increased focus of buyers on saving time, money, and resources; and improved mobile technology in the workplace.
On the basis of application, goods segment commanded the largest share of the global e-commerce market in 2017, which is mainly attributed to huge population base, increased smartphone penetration, rapid adoption of platforms that enable virtual social interactions at scale, steady growth in per capita income, adoption of secure and convenient payment gateways, routinely promotion of goods through attractive offers and discounts, and strong distribution channels.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. With rapid growth in the cross border e-commerce, high internet and mobile penetration, large population base, and increased investment by leading global players, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global e-commerce market in 2017.
The key players operating in the global e-commerce market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S), eBay Inc. (U.S.), Walmart Inc. (U.S.), ASOS Plc (U.K.), Barnes & Noble, Inc. (U.S.), Target Corporation (U.S.), Qurate Retail, Inc. (U.S.), Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.), GameStop Corporation (U.S.), Staples Inc. (U.S.), Best Buy Co., Inc. (U.S.), JD.com, Inc. (China), Groupon, Inc. (U.S.), Zalando SE (Germany), Otto Group (Germany), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), and J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (U.S.), among others.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of business type, application, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for e-commerce across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2018-2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global e-commerce market?
Who are the major players in the global e-commerce market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape?
What are the recent developments in global e-commerce market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global e-commerce market?
What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global e-commerce market and how do they compete with the other players?
