Protein Ingredient Market By Products, Regions, Global Forecast By 2027
Protein Ingredient Market will be US$ 73.7 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast By Products (Plant & Animal/Dairy Protein), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application, Regions, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2021 ) Protein ingredients consist of amino acids; they play an essential component of the human body. Due to the rapid growth of the world population, the growing demand for protein ingredients as functional and nutritional food ingredients regarding healthy diet and nutrition among the consumers is likely to work as agents in the forecast period for the growth of the protein ingredients industry. According to Renub Research, Global Protein Ingredient Market is projected to reach US$ 73.7 Billion by 2027.
Renub Research report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Protein Ingredient Industry.
Renub Research report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Protein Ingredient Industry.
The "soy protein concentrates" are the highly consumed form of plant proteins ingredients. It is easily digestible and have greater fat retention capacity and higher Milk Protein Concentrates render the desired nutritional value to sports food products, contributing to their increasing usage in various supplements. Around the globe, demand for food & beverages has increased & had a substantial protein dominance among the population. As per this research report, Globally Protein Ingredient Industry was US$ 46.1 Billion in 2020.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/protein-ingredient-market-p.php
Besides, an increase in awareness about the benefits of protein-based sports nutrition products, rising fitness trend among health-conscious consumers & active lifestyle have accelerated the market's growth. Positive application outlook in infant & clinical nutrition is also driving the protein ingredient demand. As per our research findings, the Worldwide Protein Ingredient Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.93% from 2020 to 2027.
North America is the major dominating region in the Protein Ingredients market. Consumers in this region are continuously demanding beverages that provide sensory taste and the required nutritional benefits. This results from the high infiltration of vegan, protein-based products in the retail market & weight management.
Companies adopt numerous strategies to gain an advantage in the protein ingredients market. In 2019, DuPont de Nemours, Inc launched its new SUPRO XT55 Isolated Soy Protein, explicitly designed to improve ready-to-drink profitability high-protein beverages the beverage manufacturers manage the protein costs more effectively. The companies covered in this report are Archer Daniels Midland Co., MGP Ingredients, Kerry Group plc, and Tessenderlo.
Renub Research report titled "Protein Ingredient Market Global Forecast by Products (Plant & Animal/Dairy) Plant Protein (Wheat, Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, Pea, Canola & Others), Animal/Dairy Proteins (Egg Protein, Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Isolates, Gelatin, Casein/Caseinates, Collagen Peptides & Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (food & beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care & Others), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of World), Company Analysis (Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc, MGP Ingredients, Kerry Group Plc, Tessenderlo)" provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Protein Ingredient Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=protein-ingredient-market-p.php
This report has been broadly divided into two Products and further into its sub-products
· Plant Proteins
· Animal/Dairy Proteins
Plant Proteins
1. Wheat
2. Soy Protein Concentrates
3. Soy Protein Isolates
4. Textured Soy protein
5. Pea
6. Canola
7. Others
Animal/Dairy Proteins
1. Egg Protein
2. Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates
3. Whey Protein Hydrolysates
4. Whey Protein Isolates
5. Gelatin
6. Casein/Caseinates
7. Collagen Peptides
8. Others
Form - Market breakup from Two Viewpoints
1. Solid
2. Liquid
Application – Market breakup from Four Viewpoints
1. Food & Beverage
2. Animal Feed
3. Cosmetics & Personal Care
4. Others
Regions – Market breakup from Five Viewpoints
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. South America
5. Rest of World (ROW)
All the Company has been covered from three viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Archer Daniels Midland Co.
2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc
3. MGP Ingredients
4. Kerry Group Plc
5. Tessenderlo
Industry Related Opportunity:
United States Dry Fruit Market: https://www.renub.com/united-states-dry-fruit-market-p.php
United States Pulse Market: https://www.renub.com/united-states-pulses-market-p.php
Japan Food & Beverages Market: https://www.renub.com/japan-food-and-beverages-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678–302–0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.