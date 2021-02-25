Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market- Wireless charging stations to offer new growth avenues - opportunity through 2027
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Type (Plug-in, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software), Bus Charging Infrastructure, Connector (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), Installation, and End User- Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2021 )
The concept of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is trending within the automotive industry owing to improved technology, customer inclination towards minimizing carbon footprints, and government policy incentives. Currently, the electric vehicle industry is undergoing a technological transformation with two-fold objectives to improve vehicle range with charging infrastructure. Electric vehicle automakers are investing heavily in charging stations in order to support their long-range battery electric vehicles. Subsequently, government incentives, subsidies, and funding for the installation of charging stations will fuel the growth of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078
Meticulous Research® in its latest publication, titled electric vehicle charging stations market by Type (Plug-in, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software), Bus Charging Infrastructure, Connector (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), Installation, and End User- Global Forecast to 2027” states that the electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.8% from 2020 to reach $29.7 billion by 2027. Whereas, in terms of volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2020 to reach 15,025.5 thousand units by 2027. The growth of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market is mainly attributed to government incentives, subsidies, and funding for the installation of charging stations; and automakers’ initiatives for charging infrastructure development.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market on the basis of type (plug-in charging station {level 1 charging station, level 2 charging station, level 3 charging station}, wireless charging station), component (hardware, software), bus charging infrastructure (off-board top-down pantograph, on-board bottom-up pantograph), Connector ( CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, tesla supercharger, Type 2 (IEC 62196), Type 1 (SAE J1772)), installation (fixed, portable), end-user (commercial {on road, public parking}, non-commercial {residential, non-residential}); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).
Speck to our analyst @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5078
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, owing to stringent regulations to curb pollution; incentives to promote the sale of electric vehicles; and available subsidy on installation of charging stations. In addition, countries such as South Korea and India are taking initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the adoption rate of electric vehicles.
In terms of charging station type, the plug-in charging stations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The growth in this segment is mainly driven by the government and automakers initiatives to expand the level 3 plug-in charging station infrastructure.
In terms of component, the hardware segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for replacement, up-gradation, and modification in the charging station hardware components to increase the lifespan and performance of charging stations as well as to gain competitive advantage. However, the software segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Quick Buy - Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/74909038
In terms of end-user, the commercial end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020, mainly due to the increased installation of charging stations in public places like shopping malls, restaurants, commercial buildings, public parking spaces, and airports owing to the convenience of usage during the commercial activities. The commercial end-user segment is further segmented into on-road, public parking, and others. The on-road end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The growth of this segment is aided by the growing installation of charging points by fuel stations within their premises and rise in the installation of charging stations at highways and intercity roads.
The global electric vehicle charging stations market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely ABB (Switzerland), ChargePoint, Inc. (U.S.), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Efacec (Portugal), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), EVBox (The Netherland), Blink Charging (U.S.), Alfen (The Netherland), The New Motion B.V. (The Netherland), Star Charge (China), Eaton Corporation Inc (Ireland), SemaConnect (U.S.), Webasto (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ClipperCreek Inc. (U.S.), among others.
TOP 10 COMPANIES IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET @ https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market/
Scope of the report
EV Charging Stations Market by Type
Plug-in Charging Station
Level 1 Charging Station
Level 2 Charging Station
Level 3 Charging Station
Wireless Charging Station
EV Charging Stations Market by Component
Hardware
Software
EV Charging Stations Market by Bus Charging Infrastructure
Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
EV Charging Stations Market by Connector Type
CCS
CHAdeMO
GB/T
Tesla Supercharger
Type 1 (SAE J1772)
Type 2 (IEC 62196)
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078/
EV Charging Stations Market by Installation Type
Portable
Fixed
EV Charging Stations Market by End User
Commercial
On-Road
Public Parking
Others
Non-Commercial
Residential
Non-Residential
EV Charging Stations Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
The Netherlands
Norway
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078
The concept of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is trending within the automotive industry owing to improved technology, customer inclination towards minimizing carbon footprints, and government policy incentives. Currently, the electric vehicle industry is undergoing a technological transformation with two-fold objectives to improve vehicle range with charging infrastructure. Electric vehicle automakers are investing heavily in charging stations in order to support their long-range battery electric vehicles. Subsequently, government incentives, subsidies, and funding for the installation of charging stations will fuel the growth of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078
Meticulous Research® in its latest publication, titled electric vehicle charging stations market by Type (Plug-in, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software), Bus Charging Infrastructure, Connector (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), Installation, and End User- Global Forecast to 2027” states that the electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.8% from 2020 to reach $29.7 billion by 2027. Whereas, in terms of volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2020 to reach 15,025.5 thousand units by 2027. The growth of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market is mainly attributed to government incentives, subsidies, and funding for the installation of charging stations; and automakers’ initiatives for charging infrastructure development.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market on the basis of type (plug-in charging station {level 1 charging station, level 2 charging station, level 3 charging station}, wireless charging station), component (hardware, software), bus charging infrastructure (off-board top-down pantograph, on-board bottom-up pantograph), Connector ( CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, tesla supercharger, Type 2 (IEC 62196), Type 1 (SAE J1772)), installation (fixed, portable), end-user (commercial {on road, public parking}, non-commercial {residential, non-residential}); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).
Speck to our analyst @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5078
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, owing to stringent regulations to curb pollution; incentives to promote the sale of electric vehicles; and available subsidy on installation of charging stations. In addition, countries such as South Korea and India are taking initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the adoption rate of electric vehicles.
In terms of charging station type, the plug-in charging stations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The growth in this segment is mainly driven by the government and automakers initiatives to expand the level 3 plug-in charging station infrastructure.
In terms of component, the hardware segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for replacement, up-gradation, and modification in the charging station hardware components to increase the lifespan and performance of charging stations as well as to gain competitive advantage. However, the software segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Quick Buy - Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/74909038
In terms of end-user, the commercial end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020, mainly due to the increased installation of charging stations in public places like shopping malls, restaurants, commercial buildings, public parking spaces, and airports owing to the convenience of usage during the commercial activities. The commercial end-user segment is further segmented into on-road, public parking, and others. The on-road end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The growth of this segment is aided by the growing installation of charging points by fuel stations within their premises and rise in the installation of charging stations at highways and intercity roads.
The global electric vehicle charging stations market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely ABB (Switzerland), ChargePoint, Inc. (U.S.), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Efacec (Portugal), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), EVBox (The Netherland), Blink Charging (U.S.), Alfen (The Netherland), The New Motion B.V. (The Netherland), Star Charge (China), Eaton Corporation Inc (Ireland), SemaConnect (U.S.), Webasto (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ClipperCreek Inc. (U.S.), among others.
TOP 10 COMPANIES IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET @ https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market/
Scope of the report
EV Charging Stations Market by Type
Plug-in Charging Station
Level 1 Charging Station
Level 2 Charging Station
Level 3 Charging Station
Wireless Charging Station
EV Charging Stations Market by Component
Hardware
Software
EV Charging Stations Market by Bus Charging Infrastructure
Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
EV Charging Stations Market by Connector Type
CCS
CHAdeMO
GB/T
Tesla Supercharger
Type 1 (SAE J1772)
Type 2 (IEC 62196)
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078/
EV Charging Stations Market by Installation Type
Portable
Fixed
EV Charging Stations Market by End User
Commercial
On-Road
Public Parking
Others
Non-Commercial
Residential
Non-Residential
EV Charging Stations Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
The Netherlands
Norway
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.