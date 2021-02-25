Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope, Segmentation, Development And Opportunities With Forecast 2027
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodlines, Catheters, Concentrates), Type (Conventional, Daily, Nocturnal), and End User (Hospital, Clinics and Dialysis Centers, and Home Use) - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2021 ) Meticulous Research®– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodlines, Catheters, Concentrates), Type (Conventional, Daily, Nocturnal), and End User (Hospital, Clinics, & Dialysis Centers, and Home Use) – Global Forecast to 2027”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to $17.69 billion by 2027. The growing prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension; the increasing number of dialysis centers; initiatives for chronic kidney care; and shortage of kidney transplants are majorly driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.
COVID-10 Leading to Increased Adoption of Home Dialysis
In the last few months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients undergoing weekly therapy in dialysis facilities are concerned about their safety. These concerns are further expected to increase patient interest in home-based modalities. For those undergoing home dialysis, the pandemic has had a minimal impact. Many countries are recommending peritoneal dialysis, using telemedicine assistance or other communication systems whenever possible. Therefore, COVID-19 has a positive impact on the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5137
Scope of the Report:
Hemodialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Dialyzers
Bloodlines
Concentrates/Dialysates
Others
Device
Center-use
Home-use
Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Concentrates/Dialysates
Catheters
Others
Device
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Type
Conventional
Short Daily
Nocturnal
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by End User
Hospitals, Clinics, & Dialysis Centers
Home Dialysis
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/the-hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market-5137
The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. This market has been segmented on the basis of hemodialysis products [device (center-use and home-use) and consumables (dialyzers, bloodlines, concentrates/dialysates, and others)], peritoneal dialysis [device and consumables (concentrates/dialysates, catheters, and others)], type (conventional, short daily, and nocturnal) end user (hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers and home dialysis)and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.
Based on the peritoneal dialysis product type, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing awareness regarding the advantages of peritoneal dialysis and its feasibility, leading to the use of consumables for both peritoneal dialysis types.
Based on type, the conventional segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to a surge in chronic kidney cases leading to a rise in patients moving towards conventional dialysis treatment. Also, this treatment, being traditional, is followed in every hospital and dialysis units.
On the basis of end user, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. Hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers are estimated to account for the largest share in 2020 due to the increasing number of hospitals and dialysis centers.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5137
Geographic Review:
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing number of ESRD cases, favorable reimbursement scenario, a large number of dialysis centers, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced dialysis products in the region are the factors driving the growth of this regional segment.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MEDTRONIC PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (Ireland), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Purchase This Report (Price 3757 USD for single user license) : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/96635665
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, type, end user, and region/countries?
What was the historical market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
Who are the major players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
What are the recent developments in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
COVID-10 Leading to Increased Adoption of Home Dialysis
In the last few months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients undergoing weekly therapy in dialysis facilities are concerned about their safety. These concerns are further expected to increase patient interest in home-based modalities. For those undergoing home dialysis, the pandemic has had a minimal impact. Many countries are recommending peritoneal dialysis, using telemedicine assistance or other communication systems whenever possible. Therefore, COVID-19 has a positive impact on the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5137
Scope of the Report:
Hemodialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Dialyzers
Bloodlines
Concentrates/Dialysates
Others
Device
Center-use
Home-use
Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Concentrates/Dialysates
Catheters
Others
Device
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Type
Conventional
Short Daily
Nocturnal
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by End User
Hospitals, Clinics, & Dialysis Centers
Home Dialysis
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/the-hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market-5137
The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. This market has been segmented on the basis of hemodialysis products [device (center-use and home-use) and consumables (dialyzers, bloodlines, concentrates/dialysates, and others)], peritoneal dialysis [device and consumables (concentrates/dialysates, catheters, and others)], type (conventional, short daily, and nocturnal) end user (hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers and home dialysis)and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.
Based on the peritoneal dialysis product type, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing awareness regarding the advantages of peritoneal dialysis and its feasibility, leading to the use of consumables for both peritoneal dialysis types.
Based on type, the conventional segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to a surge in chronic kidney cases leading to a rise in patients moving towards conventional dialysis treatment. Also, this treatment, being traditional, is followed in every hospital and dialysis units.
On the basis of end user, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. Hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers are estimated to account for the largest share in 2020 due to the increasing number of hospitals and dialysis centers.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5137
Geographic Review:
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing number of ESRD cases, favorable reimbursement scenario, a large number of dialysis centers, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced dialysis products in the region are the factors driving the growth of this regional segment.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MEDTRONIC PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (Ireland), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Purchase This Report (Price 3757 USD for single user license) : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/96635665
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, type, end user, and region/countries?
What was the historical market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
Who are the major players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
What are the recent developments in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.