Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030
Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Unmanned Platform Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2021 ) This report provides an analysis of the urban air mobility market from 2017 to 2030. It discusses industry and technological trends that are currently prevailing in the market. It analyses factors driving and restraining the growth of this market, as well as the challenges faced it. The market is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for enhanced operational efficiency, reduced human intervention, and an increase in investment activities around the world.
Based on component, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into infrastructure and platform. The The infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing deployment of eVTOL aircraft for intracity travel leading to an increase in the need for infrastructure. Infrastructure has been further segmented into vertiports, charging stations, air traffic management facilities, and maintenance facilities. The vertiports segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025 owing to expected large amount of infrastructure development globally.
Based on platform operations, the market has been segmented into autonomous and piloted. The autonomous segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the significant investments being made to develop cost-effective solutions for passenger and cargo transportation for intracity and intercity transportation.
Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intracity segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing traffic congestion in urban areas due to the growing population and migration from rural areas are expected to drive the growth of intracity urban air mobility.
Based on unmanned platform by systems the market has been segmented aerostructures, avionics, electrical systems, propulsion systems, cabin interiors, and software. The avionics segment is estimated to lead from 2025 to 2030 owing to increasing developments in platform avionics systems from remotely piloted aircraft to fully autonomous aircraft. For full autonomy, a suite of sophisticated avionics systems act as an integral part of the platform.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
