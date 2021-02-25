Breast Imaging Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the Next Upcoming Year 2020-2027
Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography - Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2021 ) Meticulous Research®– leading global market research company published a research report titled “Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography – Forecast to 2027”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the breast imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $7.08 billion by 2027. The growth in the breast imaging market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence and incidence of breast cancer, growing awareness for early detection of breast diseases, technological innovations and launch of advanced breast imaging equipment & software, increasing investment and funding in R&D for breast cancer treatment, and rising women aging population. In addition, the extensive research in the development of hybrid imaging systems supports the growth of this market. However, the high cost of breast imaging equipment, errors associated with breast screening and diagnosis, and stringent regulatory approval procedure are the key factors expected to hinder the adoption of breast imaging.
The global breast imaging market study presents, historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 – by technology [ionizing (FFDM, analog, 3D mammogram, CT, CBCT), non-ionizing (breast ultrasound, breast MRI, AWBU, breast thermography)], end user (hospital, diagnostic imaging center), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional level.
Scope of the Report:
Breast Imaging Market by Technology
Ionizing Technology
Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)
3D Breast Tomosynthesis
Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT)
Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)
Computed Tomography (CT)
Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)
Analog Mammography
Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
Non-Ionizing Technology
Breast Ultrasound
Breast MRI
Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound
Breast Thermography
Optical Imaging
Breast Imaging Market by End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Breast Imaging Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Based on technology, the ionizing technology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall breast imaging market in 2020. However, the non-ionizing technology segment is slated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the analysis period, due to their advantages over ionizing technologies such as high safety as no radiation exposure is required; accurate detection of breast tumor location; and higher sensitivity for smaller breast lesion.
Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall breast imaging market in 2020. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the factors such as rising preference for outpatient services and quick arrangement of diagnostic examinations for critical breast cancer patient by eliminating the waiting time at hospitals, less treatment cost, and new insurance plans for ASC treatment coverage.
Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global breast imaging market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as high prevalence of breast cancer, greater adoption of advanced technologies, growing investments in cancer research activities, and presence of key players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period.
The key players operating in the global breast imaging market are Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Carestream Health, Inc (U.S.), Planmed Oy (Finland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Dilon Technologies Inc. (U.S.), CMR Naviscan Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp (U.S.), and SonoCine Inc. (U.S.) among others.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of technology, end user, and regions/countries?
What was the historical market for breast imaging across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global breast imaging market?
Who are the major players in the global breast imaging market?
How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global breast imaging market?
What are the recent developments in the global breast imaging market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global breast imaging market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
