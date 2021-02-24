United States Online Grocery Market is expected to reach US$ 152.3 Billion by the end of the year 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2021 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "United States Online Grocery Market, by Segments (Staple Pantry, Ingredients, Beverages, Personal Care, Fresh Produce, Meat, Fish, deli, Foods for Occasions), Company Analysis & Forecast" The surging use of the internet among the different groups into society shows that shopping trends are inducing the most attractive consumer segments in the market and are mostly Generation Z & Millennia’s across the globe. Online Grocery shopping offers all necessary items: dairy products, bakery, cereals, vegetables, and fruits to consumers in one place. The Internet plays a vital role in e-commerce shopping, including grocery items. Online grocery shopping is growing rapidly all over the world. In the United States, people are shifting towards online grocery shopping as it is convenient and offers a wide range of products options.
As compared to traditional shopping, these online grocery market have more wide range of options with more reasonable prices. Customers can assess many websites and mobile applications; it has become simple for them to find anything online with lots of available choices. The customer gets there products immediately round the clock, which is not possible for a regular physical store. Most online suppliers in the United States provide same-day delivery options. According to the Renub Research report, the United States Online Grocery Market is expected to reach US$ 152.3 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
Besides, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a massive increase in online grocery costumers to avoid physical contact by not going to store. And this change in the consumers’ buying behavior will positively impact the market over the long term. All top grocery retailers shifted towards the digital platform from launching their own direct-to-consumer sales links to taking orders on the social media platform.
Online grocery covers a wide verity of products like dairy products and bakery, cereals, vegetables, and fruits. Changing the lifestyle in the United States is the most effective factor for grocery shopping. Staple Pantry Items are convenient for carrying and eat it is the most punched food online. Further Specialist ingredients and Beverage market are also increasing with time. In the United States, younger generations are getting more inclined towards the online personal care and beauty care market.
In this market, retailers offer many services like shopping vouchers click & collect options and a subscription option to ease customer experience. Amazon faces a tight competition in the U.S. grocery market Walmart Inc. dominant the United States market. In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods back for US$ 13.4 Billion to learn about the grocery business so that it could shift offline grocery consumers to its online consumer. However, competition between various groceries applications and high delivery charges acts as threats to market growth.
Market Summary
By Segments: This research report provides the market from seven segments Staple Pantry, Items, Beverages, Fresh Produce, Meat, Fish, deli, Specialist ingredients, Personal Care and Food for Special Occasions
By Key Player Analysis: The report covers all the companies from 3 points Business Overview, Financial Overview and Business Strategy
Companies covered in the Report: The Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Albertsons Cos. Inc, Amazon Inc, H.E. Butt Grocery Co.
Industry Related Opportunity:
