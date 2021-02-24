Tooth Replacement : Breakthrough For Tomorrow’s Dentistry
Tooth Replacement Market (Implants, Prosthetics, Abutments, Biomaterials, CAD/CAM Systems, Imaging & Surgical Systems, and Scanners) - Global Forecasts to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2021 ) The global Tooth replacement market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 13,035.2 million by 2022, according to the latest publication from Meticulous Research. The growth of tooth replacement market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric and edentulous population, growing dental tourism for advanced dental solutions, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing dental clinics with advanced dental treatments, and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry.
In addition, growing CAD/CAM industry and increasing number of integrated dental clinics provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, the high cost of CAD/CAM treatment and limited reimbursement hinders the adoption of tooth replacement solutions to some extent.
Market Segmentation
Global tooth replacement market is segmented by product type into implants, prosthetics, abutments, biomaterials, CAD/CAM systems, imaging & surgical systems, and scanners). The dental implants market is further segmented into tapered implants and parallel walled implants, whereas the prosthetics market is further segmented into crowns, bridges, dentures, veneers, and inlays & onlays. The dental biomaterials market is also further analyzed by segmenting into bone grafts, tissue regeneration materials, and membranes. The dental scanners market is also further categorized into intra-oral and extra-oral scanners.
Dental implants hold the largest share in the global tooth replacement market. The penetration of implants is further expected to increase significantly, primarily due to the factors such as growing patient knowledge about improved clinical outcomes, a significant reduction in treatment period due to technological innovations, and increasing number of dentists (general practitioners) offering dental implants procedures.
Global Tooth Replacement Market, by Product Type, 2017-2022
Geographic Overview
Geographically, the global tooth replacement market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Europe holds the major share in the global tooth replacement market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region. However, The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to less stringent regulations, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing demand for advanced dental procedures, growing dental tourism and adoption of digital dentistry, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population.
Key Players
The major players in the global tooth replacement market are Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., 3M Company, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Bicon, LLC., Neoss Limited, Anthogyr SAS, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Heraeus Kulzer, AVINENT Implant System SL, Planmeca OY, Align Technology Inc., and Soredex among others.
Scope of the Report
Market by Type;
Implants
Tapered Implants
Parallel Walled Implants
Prosthetics
Crowns
Bridges
Dentures
Veneers
Inlays and Onlays
Abutments
Biomaterials
Dental Bone Grafts
Tissue Regeneration Materials
Membranes
CAD/CAM Systems
Imaging & Surgical Systems
Scanners
Intra-oral Scanners
Extra-oral Scanners
Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Switzerland
Sweden
The Netherlands
Austria
RoE
APAC
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Colombia
RoLATM
Middle East & Africa
Israel
Turkey
UAE
RoMA
