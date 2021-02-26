Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Insights: Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2027
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Component, Dimensions, Imaging Technique (Film-Based Imaging, Digital Imaging), Vertical (Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2021 ) Meticulous Research – leading global market research company, published a research report titled “Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market by Component, Dimensions, Imaging Technique (Film-Based Imaging, Digital Imaging), Vertical (Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2027.”
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is projected to reach $919.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and rising security concerns in the strategic infrastructure installations are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the availability of substitute technology and high equipment and maintenance cost are expected to restrict the growth of this market to some extent.
The industrial X-ray inspection systems market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented based on component (hardware, software, support services, and consumables), dimensions (2D and 3D), imaging technique (film-based and digital imaging), vertical (oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, electronics & semiconductor, public infrastructure, power generation, manufacturing, food & beverage, and other verticals). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country-level.
Scope :
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Component
Hardware
Software
Support Services
Consumables
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Imaging Technique
Film-based Imaging
Digital Imaging
Direct Radiography
Computed Tomography
Computed Radiography
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Dimensions
2D X-ray Systems
3D X-ray Systems
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Vertical
Oil & Gas
Transmission Pipeline Monitoring
Subsea Pipeline Monitoring
Storage Tank Monitoring
Refinery Plant Monitoring
Aerospace
Aircraft Maintenance
Composite Material Analysis
Automotive
Electronics & Semiconductor
PCB Inspection
Automated Optical Inspection
Wafer Inspection
Solder Joint Inspection
Others (Sensors, Electromechanical Packages, and Insulators)
Public Infrastructure
Railway Tracks
Bridges & Tunnels
Airport Security
Power Generation
Renewable Energy Plants
Nuclear Power Plants
Non-renewable Energy Plants
Manufacturing
Plant Health Monitoring
Product Quality Control
Additive Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Other Verticals
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Based on component, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market comprises hardware, software, support services, and consumables. In 2020, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to technological advancements, such as radiation sources, flat-panel detectors, and tubes, which significantly increases the efficiency of X-ray inspection systems.
Based on imaging technique, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into film-based and digital imaging. In 2020, the digital imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market. This imaging technique mitigates the chemical hazards associated with the X-ray process, reduces the amount of radiation required to produce images, and enhances the quality of images.
Based on vertical, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, electronics & semiconductor, public infrastructure, power generation, manufacturing, food & beverage, and other verticals. In 2020, the electronics & semiconductor segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market. The large-scale digitalization, automation, and miniaturization of electronic devices tend to increase the complexity of microchips produced, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for sophisticated plasma control X-ray inspection solutions in the electronics & semiconductor sector.
Geographic Review:
This report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K., and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil Mexico, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of MEA). In 2020, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to stringent government safety regulations for the automotive and aerospace sector and the rapid growth in power generation, oil & gas, and defense industries.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market are North Star Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Nordson DAGE (UK), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), 3DX-Ray Ltd (U.K.), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (*Germany), Smiths Detection, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), GE Measurement and Control (U.S.), OSI Systems (U.S.), Ishida Co. Ltd. (Japan), Comet Holding AG (Switzerland), Micro-Poise Measurement Systems LLC (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).
Key questions answered in the report–
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of deployment/vertical/application/region?
What was the historical market for the industrial X-ray inspection systems across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020–2027?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
Who are the major players in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
What are the recent developments in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?
