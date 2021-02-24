Life Science and Laboratory Equipment Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future With Key Players
Life Sciences and Laboratory Equipment Market By Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Lab Automation, Surface Science, DNA Amplification and Sequencing, Immunoassay Analyzer, Flow Cytometry, Microarray, Electrophoresis) and End User - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2021 ) Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “Life Sciences and Laboratory Equipment Market by Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Lab Automation, Surface Science, DNA Amplification & Sequencing, Immunoassay Analyzer, Flow Cytometry, Microarray, Electrophoresis) and End User- Global Forecast to 2023”
The Driving Forces in the Life Sciences and Laboratory Equipment Market
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 55,932.4 million by 2023, driven by various government initiatives, increasing investments and funding for life sciences, increasing clinical capabilities, expansion in the various application areas, and growing academic-industry collaborations. Moreover, growing proteomics market, rising investments in the personalized medicine, growing data analysis and management systems, and significant opportunities from emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market.
Key Market Segments to Watch
The global life sciences and laboratory equipment market is mainly segmented by technology (spectroscopy, chromatography, lab automation, surface science, DNA amplifiers & sequencers, immunoassay analyzers, flow cytometry, microarray, and electrophoresis), and end user (pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry, environmental testing industry, academic research institutes, agriculture and food industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and forensic laboratories), and geography.
Scope of the report
Market by Technology:
Spectroscopy
Molecular Spectroscopy
UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy
Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
Polarimeters and Refractometers
Raman Spectroscopy
Fluorescence & Luminescence Spectroscopy
Ellipsometry
Color Measurement
Atomic Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectroscopy, By Technology
Atomic Absorbance Spectroscopy (AAS)
X-Ray Diffraction (XRD)
X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)
Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectroscopy
Glow Discharge Spectroscopy
Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectroscopy, By Application
Inorganic Elemental Analysis
Organic Elemental Analysis
TOC (Total Organic Carbon) & Other Sum Parameters
Mass Spectrometry
Quadrupole LC/MS
Time Of Flight LC/MS (Q-TOF& LC-TOF)
Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry FT/MS and Ion Trap Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy (LC/MS)
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS)
Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight (MALDI-TOF)
Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry (MS-MS)
Portable and In-Field Mass Spectrometry
Chromatography
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
Gas Chromatography (GC)
Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography
Ion Chromatography
Flash Chromatography
Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC)
Lab Automation
Automatic Liquid Handling
Microplate Readers
Management Informatics
Robotics
Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems
Surface Science Techniques
Optical Microscopy
Electron Microscopy
Confocal Microscopy
Surface Analyzers
Scanning Probe Microscopy
DNA Sequencer And Amplifier
DNA Amplifier
Thermal Cyclers
Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR)
Others
DNA Sequencer
Immunoassay Analyzers
Enzyme Immunoassay (EIS)
Fluorescence Immunoassay
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
Nephelometric Immunoassay
Flow Cytometry
Cell-Based Flow Cytometers
Bead Based Flow Cytometers
Microarrays
DNA Microarrays
Protein Microarray
Tissue Array (TMA)
Cell Microarray
Others
Electrophoresis
Gel Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Market by End User:
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
Environmental Testing Industry
Academic Research Institutes
Agriculture and Food Industry
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Forensic Laboratories
Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Based on technology, spectroscopy held the largest share in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market in 2017. This was mainly attributed to increasing need of sophisticated instruments for separation and purification of molecules, growing proteomics & genomics-based research, rising government funding for R&D in emerging countries, and increasing life science-based research programs.
Based on end users, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry commanded the largest share in 2017 due to increasing demand for innovative products with rising aging population, growing incidence & prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising unmet medical needs in the area of many chronic & rare disease across the globe, and increasing demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical products from emerging countries.
Geographically, this market is segmented into North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to rising drug discovery & development programs, increasing funding for life science research from various private & public organizations, growing life sciences sector (biotechnology/healthcare) based research, presence of many key vendors in this region, and increasing development in healthcare technologies. However, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rapidly developing countries, high population zone, increasing investment from government & non-government bodies in this sector, and various technological advancements in the region.
Key Players
The key players in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Bruker Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of technology, end user, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for life sciences and laboratory equipment across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2018-2023?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market?
Who are the major players in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market?
What are the recent developments in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in global life sciences and laboratory equipment market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global life sciences and laboratory equipment market and how do they compete with the global players?
