Apheresis Market - Emerging Economies With Increasing Investments From Government Bodies and Leading Players
The overall study will help you to define, describe, and forecast the global apheresis market by product, technology, application, procedure, end user, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2021 ) Global Leaders:
Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Haemonetics Corporation (US) are the leading players in the apheresis market. The global apheresis market size is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
The key players of this market focus on increasing their market presence with the adoption of both organic and inorganic growth strategies. These include product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.
Terumo BCT, Inc. (US) was the leading player in the apheresis market and accounted for the largest share in 2018. The company is known for its diversified product offerings in the field of apheresis. Terumo’s products include the Spectra Optia, COBE Spectra, and Trima Accel, and these are widely adopted by blood centers, blood component providers, hospitals, and transfusion centers for donor & therapeutic apheresis purposes. The company has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Fresenius is a global player in the apheresis market, with wide geographic coverage. The company has maintained its leading position in the market through its strong distribution networks across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company offers apheresis systems and related disposables for both donor & therapeutic apheresis through its Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Medical Care business segments.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=950
Haemonetics Corporation (US) Haemonetics Corporation is a key competitor in the apheresis market for both the collection of cells and therapeutic apheresis. The company has a strong product profile in automated blood component collection. Haemonetics also has a wide geographic presence across the US, Europe, Japan, and Asia, which enables it to cater to its customers across the globe. Around 62% of the company’s revenue is generated from the US market. Haemonetics also focuses on high-growth emerging countries in order to increase its share in the apheresis market.
Global Industry Segmentation:
The centrifugation technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, the apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation technology and membrane separation technology. The centrifugation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components
The photopheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications. The photopheresis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising demand for photopheresis in organ transplant rejection treatment.
The disposables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on products, the apheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, an increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.
The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the apheresis market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of various diseases, growing indications of therapeutic apheresis, and rising awareness of apheresis as a therapy.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=950
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018
North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to easier accessibility to advanced blood collection technologies, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing presence of leading apheresis companies in the country.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Haemonetics Corporation (US) are the leading players in the apheresis market. The global apheresis market size is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
The key players of this market focus on increasing their market presence with the adoption of both organic and inorganic growth strategies. These include product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.
Terumo BCT, Inc. (US) was the leading player in the apheresis market and accounted for the largest share in 2018. The company is known for its diversified product offerings in the field of apheresis. Terumo’s products include the Spectra Optia, COBE Spectra, and Trima Accel, and these are widely adopted by blood centers, blood component providers, hospitals, and transfusion centers for donor & therapeutic apheresis purposes. The company has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Fresenius is a global player in the apheresis market, with wide geographic coverage. The company has maintained its leading position in the market through its strong distribution networks across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company offers apheresis systems and related disposables for both donor & therapeutic apheresis through its Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Medical Care business segments.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=950
Haemonetics Corporation (US) Haemonetics Corporation is a key competitor in the apheresis market for both the collection of cells and therapeutic apheresis. The company has a strong product profile in automated blood component collection. Haemonetics also has a wide geographic presence across the US, Europe, Japan, and Asia, which enables it to cater to its customers across the globe. Around 62% of the company’s revenue is generated from the US market. Haemonetics also focuses on high-growth emerging countries in order to increase its share in the apheresis market.
Global Industry Segmentation:
The centrifugation technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, the apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation technology and membrane separation technology. The centrifugation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components
The photopheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications. The photopheresis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising demand for photopheresis in organ transplant rejection treatment.
The disposables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on products, the apheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, an increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.
The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the apheresis market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of various diseases, growing indications of therapeutic apheresis, and rising awareness of apheresis as a therapy.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=950
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018
North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to easier accessibility to advanced blood collection technologies, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing presence of leading apheresis companies in the country.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.