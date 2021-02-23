Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market Revenues to Gain $2.8 billion by 2025
Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type (feed mycotoxin binders, feed mycotoxin modifiers), Livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals and others), Source (inorganic, organic), Form (dry, liquid) and Region - Global Forecast 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2021 ) The Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market in terms of volume is projected to reach at 2,013.5 KT during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising risk of mycotoxins in the final feed products is driving the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149205573
By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding. Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes. This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder.
By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to an increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.
By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=149205573
The global feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market was dominated by the North American region. The large market size of the region is attributed to the high adoption of mycotoxin binders & modifiers. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for safe and high-quality livestock-based products, food safety awareness, stringent quality regulations, and aim to reduce, prevent and eliminate the growth and presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the food chain.
Leading companies in this market include Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Novus International (US), BIOMIN (Austria), Impextraco (Belgium), Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Global Nutritech (Turkey), Alltech (US), Amlan international (US), Olmix Group (France), Selko B.V (Ntetherlands), Micron Bio Systems (US), Sibbiopharm (Russia), Anfotal Nutritions (India), FF Chemicals (Netherlands), Visscher Holland (Dutch), Bentoli Inc. (US), and Bonaventure Animal Nutrition (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149205573
By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding. Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes. This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder.
By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to an increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.
By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=149205573
The global feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market was dominated by the North American region. The large market size of the region is attributed to the high adoption of mycotoxin binders & modifiers. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for safe and high-quality livestock-based products, food safety awareness, stringent quality regulations, and aim to reduce, prevent and eliminate the growth and presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the food chain.
Leading companies in this market include Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Novus International (US), BIOMIN (Austria), Impextraco (Belgium), Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Global Nutritech (Turkey), Alltech (US), Amlan international (US), Olmix Group (France), Selko B.V (Ntetherlands), Micron Bio Systems (US), Sibbiopharm (Russia), Anfotal Nutritions (India), FF Chemicals (Netherlands), Visscher Holland (Dutch), Bentoli Inc. (US), and Bonaventure Animal Nutrition (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.