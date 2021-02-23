Global Cotton Market & Volume by Consumption, Production, Export, Import Countries, Companies, Forecast
Global Cotton Market will be US$ 46.56 Billion by 2027. Forecast By Consumption (China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Other), Production, Export, Import Country, Companies.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2021 ) Cotton has played a chief part in industrial evolution beginning in the eighteenth century. It also plays an important role in textile industry. It is a labour-intensive cash crop mass-produced across the globe. Cotton majorly supports the global textile mills market and the global apparel manufacturing market. According to Renub Research, Global Cotton Market is expected to reach US$ 46.56 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2020 to 2027.
Cotton is also a very political crop since its importance is in the world exchange of many evolving countries. Cotton grows in nearly all tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Being fairly salt- and drought-tolerant makes cotton an appealing crop for the arid and semi-arid regions. Cotton has many other uses, across many different industries like in Woven Fabrics, Clothing, Bed Sheets and Towels, Home décor, Cottonseed Oil, Pharmaceuticals, etc.
India, China, Pakistan and United States are major producers of cotton worldwide. United States exports most of its cotton produce as it has less developed textile industry. Asian countries dominate the cotton production as well as they are also one of the biggest consumers of cotton. China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the largest cotton consumers worldwide, accounting for one of the highest global consumption. In recent years both countries Vietnam and Uzbekistan have also emerged as a major consumer of cotton.
Since many years, China and India have been the core markets for cotton consumption. In India, the supremacy of the textile sector exists, as it consumes most of the country's cotton. Similarly, considerable cotton exporters are the United States, Brazil and India. The core importers are China, Bangladesh and Vietnam. For the year 2020, Worldwide Cotton Market was US$ 38.54 Billion.
The Cotton Market's significant players are Unifi Inc, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Gokak Mills, Vardhman Group, Damodar Group, Banswara Syntex Limited, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, and Oswal Group
Renub Research latest report titled "Global Cotton Market & Volume by Consumption (China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Other), Production (India, China, United States, Brazil, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Other), Export (United States, Brazil, India, Australia, Benin, Greece, Cote d'Ivoire, Other) Import (China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Other), Company (Unifi Inc, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Gokak Mills, Vardhman Group, Damodar Group, Banswara Syntex Limited, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, and Oswal Group)" covers insights on Global Cotton Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-cotton-market-p.php
Cotton Consumption - Market & Volume breakup from 8 Country
• China
• India
• Pakistan
• Bangladesh
• Turkey
• Vietnam
• Uzbekistan
• Other
Cotton Producing Country – Volume breakup from 8 Country
• India
• China
• United States
• Brazil
• Pakistan
• Uzbekistan
• Turkey
• Other
Cotton Exporting Country – Volume breakup from 8 Country
• United States
• Brazil
• India
• Australia
• Benin
• Greece
• Cote d'Ivoire
• Other
Cotton Importing Country – Volume breakup from 8 Country
• China
• Bangladesh
• Vietnam
• Turkey
• Pakistan
• Indonesia
• India
• Other
All companies has been covered with 2 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1 Unifi Inc
2 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
3 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
4 Gokak Mills
5 Vardhman Group
6 Damodar Group
7 Banswara Syntex Limited
8 Shri Vallabh Pittie Group
9 Oswal Group
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Rice Market: https://www.renub.com/global-rice-market-p.php
Global Sugar Market: https://www.renub.com/global-sugar-market-p.php
Global Wheat Market: https://www.renub.com/global-wheat-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of an experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make the business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Cotton is also a very political crop since its importance is in the world exchange of many evolving countries. Cotton grows in nearly all tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Being fairly salt- and drought-tolerant makes cotton an appealing crop for the arid and semi-arid regions. Cotton has many other uses, across many different industries like in Woven Fabrics, Clothing, Bed Sheets and Towels, Home décor, Cottonseed Oil, Pharmaceuticals, etc.
India, China, Pakistan and United States are major producers of cotton worldwide. United States exports most of its cotton produce as it has less developed textile industry. Asian countries dominate the cotton production as well as they are also one of the biggest consumers of cotton. China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the largest cotton consumers worldwide, accounting for one of the highest global consumption. In recent years both countries Vietnam and Uzbekistan have also emerged as a major consumer of cotton.
Since many years, China and India have been the core markets for cotton consumption. In India, the supremacy of the textile sector exists, as it consumes most of the country's cotton. Similarly, considerable cotton exporters are the United States, Brazil and India. The core importers are China, Bangladesh and Vietnam. For the year 2020, Worldwide Cotton Market was US$ 38.54 Billion.
The Cotton Market's significant players are Unifi Inc, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Gokak Mills, Vardhman Group, Damodar Group, Banswara Syntex Limited, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, and Oswal Group
Renub Research latest report titled "Global Cotton Market & Volume by Consumption (China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Other), Production (India, China, United States, Brazil, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Other), Export (United States, Brazil, India, Australia, Benin, Greece, Cote d'Ivoire, Other) Import (China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Other), Company (Unifi Inc, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Gokak Mills, Vardhman Group, Damodar Group, Banswara Syntex Limited, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, and Oswal Group)" covers insights on Global Cotton Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-cotton-market-p.php
Cotton Consumption - Market & Volume breakup from 8 Country
• China
• India
• Pakistan
• Bangladesh
• Turkey
• Vietnam
• Uzbekistan
• Other
Cotton Producing Country – Volume breakup from 8 Country
• India
• China
• United States
• Brazil
• Pakistan
• Uzbekistan
• Turkey
• Other
Cotton Exporting Country – Volume breakup from 8 Country
• United States
• Brazil
• India
• Australia
• Benin
• Greece
• Cote d'Ivoire
• Other
Cotton Importing Country – Volume breakup from 8 Country
• China
• Bangladesh
• Vietnam
• Turkey
• Pakistan
• Indonesia
• India
• Other
All companies has been covered with 2 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1 Unifi Inc
2 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
3 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
4 Gokak Mills
5 Vardhman Group
6 Damodar Group
7 Banswara Syntex Limited
8 Shri Vallabh Pittie Group
9 Oswal Group
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Rice Market: https://www.renub.com/global-rice-market-p.php
Global Sugar Market: https://www.renub.com/global-sugar-market-p.php
Global Wheat Market: https://www.renub.com/global-wheat-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of an experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make the business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.