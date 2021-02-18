United States Food Allergen Testing Market, Company Analysis, Forecast By 2021 - 2027
United States Food Allergen Testing Market will be USD 4.8 Billion by 2027. Forecast By Treatment & Services, Food Sources (Peanuts, Milk & Egg, and Sea Foods), Age Groups, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2021 ) Food allergens are normal recurring proteins in derivatives or food, which causes an abnormal immune response. Food allergen happens when our body immune response system mistakenly identifies a food protein as harmful. This unfortunate food reaction which is associated with the immune system, is termed as a food allergy. The role of food allergen testing is to identify if the food products are free of unwanted food allergens. In the United States, millions of people, mostly children, are affected by food allergy every year. According to Renub Research, United States Food Allergen Testing Market is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 11.84% from 2020 to 2027.
Most of the significant food allergy reactions in the United States are accountable through three crucial food allergens: milk & eggs, peanuts and kinds of seafood. The majority of the allergic reactions among young children, teenagers and adults are constituted by these major food allergens prevailing in the United States Market. Besides, the sesame allergy to be an emerging has to do with being contemplated by the expertise. Among the country's people as sesame has been an eminent cause of severe reactions, including fatal anaphylaxis. As per our research, Food Allergen Testing Market in the United States was USD 2.2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 4.8 Billion by 2027.
This research report provides 12 Treatment and Service Food Allergen Testing Market in the United States: Immunology Services, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Allergen Immunotherapy, Venipunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Chemistry Tests, Rest, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Enteral Formulae & Supplies, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Allergy Testing, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies.
The growth drivers that are empowering the United States Food Allergen Testing market are:
• The Emerging Allergic Reactions Amidst Consumers
• The Enforcement of Strong Food Safety Regulations
• Increasing Market desire for Allergen-free Food
• International Merchandising of Food Materials
Renub Research new report, discussed topics are, the “United States Food Allergen Testing Market & Patients, By Treatment & Services: (Immunology Services, Allergen Immunotherapy, Venepunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Rest, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Allergy Testing, Chemistry Tests, Enteral Formulae & Supplies, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies), Food Sources (Peanuts, Milk & Egg, and Sea Foods), Age Groups - Food Allergen Patient Numbers (0-3 years to Over 60 years), Company (Eurofins Scientific SE, Abraxis, Ingenasa, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac laboratories Inc) Initiatives, Merger Acquisitions and Food Label Regulations in the United States.
Treatment & Service – Market breakup from 12 viewpoints
1. Immunology Services
2. Allergen Immunotherapy
3. Venipunctures
4. Office or O.P. Services New Patient
5. Ingestion Challenge Testing
6. Rest
7. Office or O.P. Services Established Patient
8. Allergy Testing
9. Chemistry Tests
10. Enteral Formulae & Supplies
11. Office or Other O.P. Consults
12. Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies
Food Sources – Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
• Egg & Milk
• Sea Foods
• Peanuts
Age Group – Patients Diagnose Numbers
1. Age Groups 0 to 3
2. Age Groups 4 to 5
3. Age Groups 6 to 10
4. Age Groups 11 to 18
5. Age Groups 19 to 30
6. Age Groups 31 to 40
7. Age Groups 41 to 50
8. Age Groups 51 to 60
9. Over 60
All 6 Companies has been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Eurofins Scientific SE
2. Abraxis
3. Ingenasa
4. Gold Standard Diagnostics
5. Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation
6. Microbac laboratories Inc
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of an experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make the business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
