Autonomous Vehicles Market by Regions, Companies, Forecast By 2021 - 2030
Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to be USD 325.9 Billion by 2030. Global Forecast by Driverless Car Levels (L3, L4, L5), Hardware, Software, Regions, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2021 ) Driverless cars are also known as Autonomous Vehicles, Self- driving cars, robotics cars. In the upcoming year, the automated vehicle will change the fundamentals of transportation. Technological advancement in vehicles will avoid the risk of accidents, energy consumption, insurance cost and environmental effect for avoiding traffic jams to a great extent. According to this report, Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to be USD 325.9 Billion by the end of the year 2030.
According to this report, Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to be USD 325.9 Billion by the end of the year 2030.
According to this report, Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to be USD 325.9 Billion by the end of the year 2030.
Self-driving cars are an automated car that will drive like any traditional cars. However, the significant difference will be autonomous vehicles are driven by digital technology without any human interference. Driverless assistance systems use AI technology. Self–driving car work relies on a combination of different technologies such as RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging), LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), cameras and V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications. Each of these hardware components has its strength and limitations. According to Renub Research, Worldwide Driverless Cars Market will be USD 10.1 Billion this year 2021.
Google and Apple are some big company working in the driverless car domain industry with advance software. In 2016, Google named its self-driving car as Waymo. Along with the camera, LiDAR, and radar sensor, Google car has a microphone to detect siren from emergency vehicles. In 2019, apple acquired self–driving startup Drive.ai, which was once, valued at USD 200 Million in 2017.
Developed countries say the United States, Europe will capture more share in the global self-driving car market. These countries spending on digital infrastructure will further boost the driverless car market over time. Self Driving Cars' future has a very bright, as we expect it to grow with a staggering CAGR of 41.57% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on the Autonomous Car Level, we have divided the self-driving car into Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5.
• Level 2 and Level 3 is partial and conditional autonomous. It has features like collision detection, lane departure warning, parking assistance and adaptive cruise control etc.
• Level 4 is High Automation. This type of vehicles will be capable of navigation, accelerating, braking, and monitoring the vehicle and roadway. It also responds to events, such as when to use signals, take a turn and change lanes.
• Level 5 Full Automation depends on no driver involvement. This level of cars will require absolutely no human interference at any point in time. This car will not need a steering wheel, brakes, and accelerator etc. All essential functions like driving conditions, traffic jams, changing lanes will be controlled by driverless cars.
Impact of COVID-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has halted the overall performance of the automotive industry. Global company’s strategy to halt progression towards new technology and investment plan to safeguard the cost will further hamper the mobility solution say autonomous vehicles and economic slowdown across the globe would steadily halt the growth of this market.
Renub Research report titled "Autonomous Vehicles Market Global Forecast by Driverless Car Levels (L3, L4, L5) Hardware (Radar, LIDAR, Actuators, Cameras, Embedded Modem, Passive Components, Embedded Controls Hardware, Other Electronics & Architecture, Ultrasonic Sensors, Odometry Sensors, Mapping Hardware, V2X Hardware, HMI Hardware) Software (V2X Software, Mapping Software, Embedded Controls Software, HMI Software, Data Security Software) Regions (Europe, America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific), Companies (Apple, Google, Mercedes–Benz)" provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global Driverless Car Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=autonomous-vehicles-market-p.php
Autonomous Vehicles Market has been studied from 4 Categories in this Report
1. Market
2. Volume
3. Regions
4. Technology
Numbers – Global Self Driving Car
• Semi-Autonomous Driving
o (Level 3 Cars)
• Self Driving Car
o Level 4: High Automation
o Level 5: Full Automation
Region – Market & Volume breakup from 3 viewpoints
• America
• Europe, the Middle East and Africa
• Asia Pacific
Technology – Driverless Cars Technology Market has been divided into two Broad Categories
• Hardware Components
• Software Components
Hardware Components – Market breakup from 13 viewpoints
1. LIDAR
2. Radar
3. Cameras
4. Actuators
5. Embedded Modem
6. Embedded Controls Hardware
7. Passive Components
8. Other Electronics & Architecture
9. Odometry Sensors
10. Ultrasonic Sensors
11. V2X Hardware
12. Mapping Hardware
13. HMI Hardware
Software Components – Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
1. V2X Software
2. Embedded Controls Software
3. Mapping Software
4. Data Security Software
5. HMI Software
All companies have been covered from 2 viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
Company Analysis
• Apple
• Mercedes–Benz
Industry Related Opportunity:
United States Used Car Market: https://www.renub.com/united-states-used-car-market-p.php
Electric Scooter Market: https://www.renub.com/electric-scooter-market-p.php
China Used Car Market: https://www.renub.com/china-used-car-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps a companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of an experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make the business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.