Global Fertilizer Market by Segments, Companies & Forecast By 2021 - 2027
Global Fertilizer Market is going to worth more than US$ 93.9 Billion by 2027. by Segments (Ammonia, Phosphorus, and Potassium), Region, Company Analysis & Forecast.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2021 ) The need for fertilization is increasing globally due to the rising global population. Fertilizers play a significant role in plants' growth, which provides nutrients to the soil, leading to production efficiency and more optimum food production. The primary nutrients for plant growth are ammonia, phosphorus, and potassium, and these should be in the right quantity for healthy crops. According to Renub Research Analysis, Global Fertilizer Market is going to worth more than US$ 93.9 Billion by 2027.
According to Renub Research Analysis, Global Fertilizer Market is going to worth more than US$ 93.9 Billion by 2027.
According to Renub Research Analysis, Global Fertilizer Market is going to worth more than US$ 93.9 Billion by 2027.
Nitrogen is essential in developing plants because it forms proteins that help to build tissues present in plants. In comparison, phosphorus helps develop the plant through photosynthesis purpose, which converts sunlight to energy. Potassium is useful for carbohydrate and starch synthesis. As per our research, Worldwide Fertilizer Market was US$ 83.5 Billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 1.69% during the forecast period (2020-2027).
European countries have come out with new fertilizers rules that fertilizers should be of high-quality standards and should be sold across Europe freely with proper safety. This new rule will boost phosphate fertilizers with low cadmium mixture and provide a more excellent choice to farmers towards environment-friendly agriculture. Oceania countries have less use of land for agriculture, and they mainly depend upon exports. The countries like Egypt and South Africa are concentrating on ammonium nitrate production.
In 2020, Mosaic Company collaborated with BioConsortia, Inc. to launch a nitrogen-fixing microbial product to increase corn, wheat and other major non-legume row crops. The impact of coronavirus on the global fertilizer market was it hit its supply chain distribution. Due to lockdown, farmers faced difficulties in transportation of the shipment of the goods.
Renub Research report titled “Global Fertilizer Market Forecast by Segments (Ammonia, Phosphorus, and Potassium), Region – (Ammonia, Phosphorus, Potassium) (Africa, Americas (North America, Latin America & Caribbean), Asia (West Asia, South Asia, and East Asia), Europe (Central Europe, West Europe, and Rest of Europe), Oceania), Company Analysis (The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Nutrien Limited, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., and K+S Group)” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Fertilizer Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-fertilizer-market-p.php
Segments – Fertilizer Market has been divided into 3 Segments
1. Ammonia
2. Phosphorus
3. Potassium
All the above mentioned Segments Market have been Studied by Regions
• Americas
1. North America
2. Latin America & Caribbean
• Asia
1. West Asia
2. South Asia
3. East Asia
• Europe
1. Central Europe
2. West Europe
3. Rest of Europe
• Africa
• Oceania
All the Companies have been Studied from Three Points
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Sales
Company Analysis
• The Mosaic Company
• Yara International
• Nutrien Limited
• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
• K+S Group
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Cotton Market: https://www.renub.com/global-cotton-market-p.php
Europe Fertilizer Market: https://www.renub.com/europe-fertilizer-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps a companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of an experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make the business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.