Surgical Robots Market Company Analysis, Global Forecast By 2021 - 2027
Surgical Robots Market will grow and reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027. By Products (Surgical Systems, Instrument & Accessories, Services), Application, Region, Company, Global Forecast.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2021 ) Surgical Robots are described as a machine that executes multiple surgical tasks in a capable – captive composition system. A minimally invasive surgery that uses robots to perform surgical procedures is called robotics surgery. These robotics systems are operated by surgeons consisting of miniaturized surgical instruments placed on robotic arms, enhancing surgeons' performance. The need for automation in the healthcare industry is the reason for the rise in surgical robots industry. As per Renub Research latest report, the Global Surgical Robots Market will grow and reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027.
General surgery has experienced the advancement of minimally invasive procedure performed with a tiny incision. Surgical robots help doctors to achieve many successful minimally invasive surgeries in the healthcare domain. Surgical robots help surgeons complete all sorts of complicated operations with more precision and flexibility than traditional techniques. As per our research findings, the surgical robotics market is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 11.52% from 2020 to 2027.
Da Vinci is the oldest and most widely used system globally. It involves three components - the surgeon’s console, a patient cart, and the vision cart. These components work together and mimic the moment; this makes the doctor clearly understand the situation better than before. There are four da Vinci model available for different types of surgeries Da Vinci Si, Da Vinci X, Da Vinci Xi, and Da Vinci SP.
There are many types of surgeries performed by surgical robots. General surgeries are in transition as the introductions of robots in the field are increasing year on year. This report provides the Global Surgical Robots Market by seven applications: Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Neurosurgery. The factors which are boosting this market are new technological advancement, demand for minimally invasive surgery. As per this report, the market for global surgical robots was USD 6.9 Billion in 2020.
In North America, large pools of patients are inclined towards the minimally invasive surgical procedure. Many patients suffer from a neurological disorder, too in this region. High per capita income for health expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are other factors for a massive demand for surgical robots.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Approximately 28 million surgeries were called off around the globe during this period of Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the decline in the surgical procedures has led to deterioration in companies' sales and surgical robots market. The pandemic has changed drastically various industries and lives on a vast scale, and surgical robotics industry is not an exception.
Renub Research report titled "Surgical Robots Market, Global Forecast by Products (Surgical Systems, Instrument & Accessories, Services (Maintenance & Upgradation), Application (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Other Applications), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific’s, Latin America Rest of the world), Company (Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Transentrix Inc.)". provides a comprehensive insights on Surgical Robotics Industry.
Surgical Robots has been divided into 3 Products
• Surgical systems
• Instrument & Accessories
• Services (Maintenance & Upgradation)
Application - Market breakup by 7 Segments
1. General Surgery
2. Gynecological Surgery
3. Urological Surgery
4. Orthopedic Surgery
5. Interventional cardiology
6. Neurosurgery
7. Other Applications
Regions
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Rest of World
All the Companies have been covered from 3 Points
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Medtronic
2. Intuitive Surgical
3. Stryker Corporation
4. Smith & Nephew
5. Zimmer Biomet
6. Transentrix Inc.
