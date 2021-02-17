Food Antioxidants Market Overview, Top Industry Players, Market Size and Global Forecast to 2025
Food Antioxidants Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Spices & Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, & Petroleum), Application (Prepared Meat & Poultry, Fats & Oils, Bakery & Confectionery, & Others), Type, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 202
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2021 ) The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.
By type, the synthetic segment accounted for the highest share in the food antioxidants market. Synthetic food antioxidants are synthesized from petroleum-based products. They are used primarily in the food industry to delay lipid oxidation for stabilizing and preserving refined fats & oils within a food system/product. The maximum permissible limit for synthetic antioxidants varies greatly across countries and is dependent on the food it is being used in. Four types of synthetic antioxidants are mostly used in foods—BHA, BHT, PG, and TBHQ.
By application, prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for the highest marlet share as well as the highest growth rate in the food antioxidants market. The use of antioxidants can extend the shelf life of meat & poultry products. Prepared meat & poultry products consisting of fat along with unsaturated fatty acids undergo oxidative degradation during storage. Antioxidants hinder lipid oxidation and reduce rancidity without any undesirable impact on the nutritional or sensory properties, resulting in quality preservation and extension of shelf life of meat & poultry products. Storage and secondary processing of meat & poultry products necessitate supplementation with exogenous antioxidants. Hence, synthetic antioxidants, such as BHT, have been widely used to delay or inhibit lipid oxidation by eliminating chain-carrying peroxyl radicals or preventing the development of free radicals.
By synthetic sources, the Gallic acid segment is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gallic acid contains PG, oils, and fats that help prevent oxidation. It is mainly used for processed foods as a synthetic food antioxidant. Among various polyphenols, gallic acid (3,4,5-trihydroxybenzoic acid), a naturally occurring low molecular weight triphenolic compound, has emerged as a strong antioxidant and an efficient apoptosis-inducing agent.
By form, the dry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Most synthetic food antioxidants are in the dry form, which includes fine granular, fine powder, flakes, and tablets. The dry segment accounted for a market share of 66.0% in 2018. It witnesses higher demand among food producers, as they are easy to mix with various food products such as bakery & confectionery, prepared snacks, prepared meat & poultry products, and are easy to store and handle.
The Asia Pacific food & beverages sector is greatly influenced by the consumer preference for healthy eating, the trend towards natural and organic foods, and the growing need for convenience food products. With emerging economies, growing industrialization, increasing demand for processed foods, and consumer preference for quality products, ingredient suppliers are becoming increasingly optimistic about the growth of the food & beverage industry. These trends and preferences have created a need for new additives in foods, despite the increasing awareness about the health hazards associated with synthetic food additives.
Leading companies are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), BTSA (Spain), VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd (India), Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands), Advanced Organic Materials (Germany), Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd. (India), Yasho Industries (India), Fooodchem International Corporation (US), 3A Antioxidants (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A (Spain), Pharmorgana GmBH (Germany), Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Naturex (France), and Nagase Group (Japan).
