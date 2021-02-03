Intraoperative Imaging Market - Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts
The global Intraoperative Imaging market is projected to reach 2,067 million by 2021 from USD 1,606 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2021 ) Driver: Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures
Over the years, the preference and demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has increased in tandem with technological advancements. As opposed to traditional open surgeries, MIS procedures have fewer complications; are faster to perform and reduce hospital stay and rehabilitation periods; cause minimal blood loss, trauma, and scarring; and have a reduced risk of infection. As MIS procedures are performed through small incisions, the demand for these procedures has increased significantly in neurosurgical procedures (biopsies, placement of electrodes, thermal ablations for malignant and benign tumors), orthopedic procedures (knee and hip replacements), and spine surgery.
Restraint: High cost of intraoperative imaging systems:
Intraoperative imaging is increasingly being recognized as a tool for precise and effective surgeries. However, the high cost of intraoperative imaging systems is one of the major factors limiting their wider adoption among end users. For instance, iMRI units cost between USD 3,000,000 and USD 7,000,000; iCT scanners cost between USD 1,500,000 and USD 3,500,000; whereas, mobile C-arms cost above USD 150,000. Consequently, end users such as small or medium-sized hospitals cannot afford such premium-priced products due to budgetary constraints.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94836651
Additionally, the use of intraoperative imaging equipment requires restructuring of operational procedures, and therefore, requires appropriate training for the staff involved in surgeries. This is a major factor limiting the growth of the intraoperative imaging systems market, especially in emerging economies.
Based on application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery and other applications. Considering the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising use of minimally invasive techniques for neurological procedures, and use of neurostimulation devices for the treatment of neurological disorders, the market for the neurosurgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Currently, North America dominates the intraoperative imaging market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can be attributed to infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities, growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and growing disposable incomes in this region.
Major players in the intraoperative imaging market are GE Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.), NeuroLogica Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94836651
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Over the years, the preference and demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has increased in tandem with technological advancements. As opposed to traditional open surgeries, MIS procedures have fewer complications; are faster to perform and reduce hospital stay and rehabilitation periods; cause minimal blood loss, trauma, and scarring; and have a reduced risk of infection. As MIS procedures are performed through small incisions, the demand for these procedures has increased significantly in neurosurgical procedures (biopsies, placement of electrodes, thermal ablations for malignant and benign tumors), orthopedic procedures (knee and hip replacements), and spine surgery.
Restraint: High cost of intraoperative imaging systems:
Intraoperative imaging is increasingly being recognized as a tool for precise and effective surgeries. However, the high cost of intraoperative imaging systems is one of the major factors limiting their wider adoption among end users. For instance, iMRI units cost between USD 3,000,000 and USD 7,000,000; iCT scanners cost between USD 1,500,000 and USD 3,500,000; whereas, mobile C-arms cost above USD 150,000. Consequently, end users such as small or medium-sized hospitals cannot afford such premium-priced products due to budgetary constraints.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94836651
Additionally, the use of intraoperative imaging equipment requires restructuring of operational procedures, and therefore, requires appropriate training for the staff involved in surgeries. This is a major factor limiting the growth of the intraoperative imaging systems market, especially in emerging economies.
Based on application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery and other applications. Considering the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising use of minimally invasive techniques for neurological procedures, and use of neurostimulation devices for the treatment of neurological disorders, the market for the neurosurgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Currently, North America dominates the intraoperative imaging market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can be attributed to infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities, growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and growing disposable incomes in this region.
Major players in the intraoperative imaging market are GE Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.), NeuroLogica Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94836651
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.