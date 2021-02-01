Europe Online Food Delivery Market & User, Companies & Forecast By 2021 - 2026
Europe Online Food Delivery Market will be US$ 20.27 Billion by 2026. By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia [User, Penetration Rate and Share Analysis] ), Companies & Forecast.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2021 ) Online food ordering market in Europe has grown multiple folds in the last five years. Europe online food delivery facility is growing year on year due to the escalating utility of smartphone phone users and the internet penetration rate; it contributes to the enormous growth of this market. Besides, COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way to order online food in Europe. As people are advised to remain at home and hotels are closed, so online food ordering has shown tremendous growth in this period. According to Renub Research analysis, Europe Online Food Delivery Market is anticipated to be valued US$ 20.27 Billion by 2026.
Due to this unprecedented growth, Europe online food industry is attracting a lot of investors. European venture capitalists maintained a healthy appetite for online food delivery sector: over €1.6 Billion have been invested in food logistics and delivery sector in the year 2019. In the year 2020 Europe Online Food Delivery Market was US$ 13.8 Billion. Online food delivery expands choice and availability, allowing consumers to order from various food delivery platforms and restaurants with a single click on their mobile phone.
In Europe, Online Food Deliveries are operated with two Business Models: New Delivery Players & Aggregators.
• New Delivery Players platform is the new entrant in which they build their logistic networks providing delivery for restaurants that don’t have their drivers.
• In contrast, the aggregators, which are part of the traditional-delivery category, take orders from customers and route them to restaurants, which handle the delivery themselves.
The expansion of the overall online food delivery business that allows customers to order food from restaurants plays a fundamental role in deriving market growth. The development of food delivery aggregators’ like Grubhub, Uber Eats and Doordash in the Europe market has further contributed to the market growth. In 2020, Uber Eat, Glovo, delivery Club, Just Eat and Deliveroo are the top five highest installed food delivery apps across Europe. We expect that Online Delivery Market of Europe to grow with 5.83% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.
Renub Research report titled "Europe Online Food Delivery Market & User (Platform to Consumer Delivery and Restaurant to Consumer Delivery), Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia [Market, User, Penetration Rate and Share Analysis] ), Company (Takeaway, Dominos, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats) This report provide an all encompassing analysis on Europe online food delivery services.
By Market & User
• Platform to Consumer Delivery
• Restaurant to Consumer Delivery
Countries Covered
1. Germany
2. United Kingdom
3. France
4. Italy
5. Russia
All the 5 Countries have been covered from Following Points
• Key Players Share
• User Share by Age Group
• User Share by Gender
• User Share by Income Group
Companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Takeaway
2. Dominos
3. Deliveroo
4. Just Eat
5. Uber Eats
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helpsa companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of an experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make the business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
