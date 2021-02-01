Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Share, Growth, Challenges, & Global Forecast By 2021 - 2027
Allergic Conjunctivitis Market will be US$ 2,783.5 Million by 2027. Treated Patients By Countries, Disease Type, Drugs Profile, Companies, Growth Drivers, Challenges, & Global Forecast.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2021 ) Allergic conjunctivitis is common ophthalmic disorder caused by reactions to allergens like pollen or mold spores, dust mites and animal fur. The eyeball has a membrane called conjunctiva which is receptive towards the irritation from allergens.
In July 2020, IACTA Pharmaceuticals & Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceuticals ltd has signed an agreement to accelerate the development drugs called IC265 and IC 270. Earlier they were develop to treat dry eye and later for allergic conjunctivitis.
There are many types of allergic conjunctivitis such as seasonal allergic conjunctivitis is caused by airborne mold spores, spring, late summer, or early fall and disappear during the winter month & perennial allergic conjunctivitis is caused by dust, mites, animal dander, and other non-seasonal allergens.
According to Renub Research Allergic Conjunctivitis Market was US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.81% and reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027.
There has been significant increase allergic conjunctivitis due to increase in the use of chemicals and pollution caused by urbanization, industrialization and climate change. The increase in awareness of allergic conjunctivitis is associated its medical treatment & upcoming therapies such as Zerviate, ADX-102, PRT-2761, OTX-DP etc. is one of the factors driving the market.
Many Pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop many new possibilities of treatment for allergic conjunctivitis such as Zerviate, EM-100, ADX-102, PRT-2761, and OTX-DP. For instance, EyeMax LLC’s EM-100 is currently in phase 3 of clinical trial, where its effectiveness is being checked in the treatment of ocular itching. Presently, around two third of new treatment options are in phase 2 or 3 of clinical trials.
We have studied by region North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The allergic conjunctivitis treatment market in Asia pacific is expected to grow rapidly, due to having large population base and increased demand of improved health facilities.
Renub Research report titled “Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, Patients, Treated Patients By Countries (India, China, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain), Disease Type (Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC), Vernal Kerato Conjunctivitis (VKC), Atopic Kerato Conjunctivitis (AKC) And Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)), Drugs Profile (Zerviate, OTX-DP, ADX-102, PRT-2761, CVXL-0074, AK-002, Bertilimumab, Reproxalap, ST-266, SYL-116011) Companies (Santen Pharmaceutical, Alcon (Novartis), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix), Growth Drivers, Challenges” provides a complete analysis of global allergic conjunctivitis market.
Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market has been analyzed from 9 Major Viewpoints
• Market - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis
• Market Share, Disease Type Market Share, Patients Share, Treated Patients Share
• Market - Country Allergic Conjunctivitis
• Patients Population - Country Allergic Conjunctivitis
• Country Allergic Conjunctivitis Treated Patients Population
• Disease Type - Allergic Conjunctivitis Market
• Drugs Pipeline - Allergic Conjunctivitis
• Key Growth factors and Challenges
• Key Companies Initiatives and Financial Insights
Country – Market breakup from 9 viewpoints
• India
• China
• Japan
• United States
• United Kingdom
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
Disease – Market Breakup from4 viewpoints
• Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC)
• Vernal Kerato Conjunctivitis (VKC)
• Atopic Kerato Conjunctivitis (AKC)
• Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)
Drugs – Market Breakup from 10 viewpoints
• Zerviate
• OTX-DP
• ADX-102
• PRT-2761
• CVXL-0074
• AK-002
• Bertilimumab
• Reproxalap
• ST-266
• SYL-116011
All companies has been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Covered
• Santen Pharmaceutical
• Alcon (Novartis)
• Portola Pharmaceuticals
• Ocular Therapeutix
Industry Related Opportunity:
