Soybean Oil Market By Consuming Country, Companies & Global Forecast By 2021 - 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2021 ) Soybean oil is a popular cooking oil that is used by consumers all across the globe. The Soybean oil has a significant role in making of shortening and margarine. A number of factors drive the global soybean market, including factors like the emulsifying ability of the oil and the oil's low-calorie content. It is primarily used to prepare food products such as margarine, frozen food, salad dressing, shortening, baked food & in many other products. As per Renub research, Global Soybean Oil Market will be US$ 78.99 Billion by the end of 2027.
The global soy oil market growth factors are driven by increasing health awareness & rising demand for the developing region. The increasing awareness for health makes soybean oil popular rather than other vegetable oil has significantly increased demand. The people's health-related concern will benefit the Global soybean oil market as it contains Omega-3-fatty acids (A Good fat) and Vitamin E (Essential for skin).
The industry is being driven by the rising demand of soybean meal (Soy milk, Soy nuts, Tofu etc.) and livestock feeding product that has contributed to the increasing demand of soy production and rising demand of soy oil. Soybean oil is considered to be the essential oil as compared to other vegetable oil consumed globally. A great majority of the world soybeans are processed or crushed every year to produce meal and oil while remaining are used directly for human consumption. Besides, Soybean oil is also used in non-food sectors like biodiesel.
The soybean oil market was USD 52.6 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow with a CARG 5.96% in future. The United State is the keen producer of soybean oil in North America and Argenina in South America in Soy oil production. The geographical markets for soybean oil are Europe North America, Asia pacific, Latin America & the Middle East & Africa. The companies in the above market include CHS Inc, Kerry Inc, Fuji Oil Group, House Food and Group Inc.
Renub Research report titled “Global Soybean Oil Market & Volume" By Consuming Country (China, United States, Brazil, India, European Union, Argentina, Bangladesh, Mexico, Others), Producing Country (China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, European Union, India, Mexico, Other), Importing Country(India, China, Algeria, Bangladesh, Morocco, Peru, European Union, Korea South, Colombia, Other), Exporting Country (Argentina, Brazil, United States, European Union, Paraguay, Russia, Bolivia, Other), Company Analysis (Kerry Inc, Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, CHS Inc, Cargill Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co.)
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report:
Consumption – Market & Volume breakup from 8 Viewpoints
1. China
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. Argentina
5. European Union
6. India
7. Mexico
8. Other
Production – Volume breakup from 8 Viewpoints
1. China
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. Argentina
5. European Union
6. India
7. Mexico
8. Other
Import – Volume breakup 9 Viewpoints
1. India
2. China
3. Algeria
4. Bangladesh
5. Morocco
6. Peru
7. European Union
8. Korea South
9. Colombia
10. Other
Export – Volume breakup 8 Viewpoints
1. Argentina
2. Brazil
3. United States
4. European Union
5. Paraguay
6. Russia
7. Bolivia
8. Other
All the company analysis has been covered in the report from 3 viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Company Analysis
1. Kerry Inc
2. Fuji Oil Group
3. House Foods Group Inc
4. CHS Inc
5. Cargill Inc
6. Archer-Daniels Midland Co
