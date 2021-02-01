Vegetable Oil Market & Volume By Type, Companies, and Global Forecast By 2021 - 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2021 ) Vegetable oils are attained from legitimate sources like seeds, nuts, and fruits. They find extensive applications in a zone ranging from food to household and personal care zones. They are of rich nutrient origin and are used in cooking, non-dairy creamers, and ice-cream. They are being used as a substitute for animal fats. It is used to make soaps, detergents, lubricants, greases, and candles in case of non-food applications. As per Renub Research, Global Vegetable Oil Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 299.18 Billion by 2027.
The expanding use of vegetable oil in food applications, prominently in blooming countries, aids the global market growth. The inclination in consumption of the economy is an outcome of the booming population, transposing diets, and higher standards of living. The further thrust to the market has been calculated by rising demand for its imports. The Vegetable Oil Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.30% from 2020 to 2027.
The Major Drivers of the Global Vegetable Oil Market are:
• Surging use of vegetable oil in the food industry business as they pave a trans-fat free substitute.
• Growing demand for vegetable oils in the biofuel industry.
• Increasing health benefits of vegetable oils.
Based on types and countries, the market has been further divided. Out of the total vegetable oil consumption, the palm kernel oil largely influences the global vegetable oil market. Palm kernel oil is succeeded by Palm Oil, Soybean Oil and Olive Oil. In the year 2020, Vegetable Oil Industry was at USD 238.30 Billion, and it has grown from there year on year.
The food industry uses a major part of the total vegetable oil produced. The industrial usage and the bio-fuel industry succeed in the food industry. By country, China accounts for one of the big market contributing to the total global consumption of vegetable oil. The majority of the production volume share constitutes by Indonesia and China and is anticipated to continue its domination among the producing countries in the upcoming years. The leading industry players are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Wilmar International Limited, Olam International Limited and Sime Darby Plantation Berhad
COVID-19 Impact
There has been a noteworthy decline in the demand for vegetable oil on recital of the closure of hotels, restaurants, and catering services due to breakout of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and its resultant lockdowns. It has been projected that the global vegetable oil market will exhibit moderate growth during the next seven years.
Renub Research new report titled “Global Vegetable Oil Market & Volume” by Type, Production, Import & Export (Oil, Coconut, Oil Cottonseed, Oil Olive, Oil Palm, Oil Palm Kernel, Oil Peanut, Oil Rapeseed, Oil Soybean, Oil Sunflower seed), Consumption (China, European Union, India, Indonesia, United States, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan), Production (Indonesia, China, Malaysia, European Union, United States, Brazil, Other), Import (India, China, European Union, United States, Malaysia, South Korea, Other) Export Country (Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Canada, European Union, Other), Company (Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Wilmar International Limited, Olam International Limited, and Sime Darby Plantation Berhad).
By Type – Market & Volume breakup from 9 Viewpoints
1. Coconut Oil
2. Cottonseed Oil
3. Olive Oil
4. Palm Oil
5. Palm Kernel Oil
6. Peanut Oil
7. Rapeseed Oil
8. Soybean Oil
9. Sunflower Seed Oil
By Production – Volume breakup 9 Viewpoints
1. Coconut Oil
2. Cottonseed Oil
3. Olive Oil
4. Palm Oil
5. Palm Kernel Oil
6. Peanut Oil
7. Rapeseed Oil
8. Soybean Oil
9. Sunflower Seed Oil
By Import – Volume breakup 9 Viewpoints
1. Coconut Oil
2. Cottonseed Oil
3. Olive Oil
4. Palm Oil
5. Palm Kernel Oil
6. Peanut Oil
7. Rapeseed Oil
8. Soybean Oil
9. Sunflower Seed Oil
By Export – Volume breakup 9 Viewpoints
1. Coconut Oil
2. Cottonseed Oil
3. Olive Oil
4. Palm Oil
5. Palm Kernel Oil
6. Peanut Oil
7. Rapeseed Oil
8. Soybean Oil
9. Sunflower Seed Oil
By Consuming Country – Volume breakup from 10 Country
1. China
2. European Union
3. India
4. Indonesia
5. United States
6. Brazil
7. Malaysia
8. Thailand
9. Japan
10. Others
By Producing Country - Volume breakup from 7 Country
1. Indonesia
2. China
3. Malaysia
4. European Union
5. United States
6. Brazil
7. Other
By Importing Country - Volume breakup from 7 Country
1. India
2. China
3. European Union
4. United States
5. Malaysia
6. South Korea
7. Other
By Exporting Country - Volume breakup from 6 Country
1. Indonesia
2. Malaysia
3. Russia
4. Canada
5. European Union
6. Other
All the company analysis has been covered in the report from 3 viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Company Analysis
• Cargill
• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
• Wilmar International Limited
• Sime Darby Plantation Berhad
• Olam International Limited
Industry Related Opportunity:
