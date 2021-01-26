Freedom Fries, LLC Partners with Medsential, LLC for Distribution of their COVID-19 Rapid Test with Results in 15 minutes.
Freedom Fries, LLC., a subsidiary of Terraformance, LLC., is proud to announce a distributor partnership with Medsential, LLC. to distribute their FDA Approved FaStep COVID19 IgM/IgG Rapid Tests for immediate delivery at Point-of-Care locations.
What does Point-of-Care (POC) mean?
This authorization means finger stick blood samples can now be tested in POC setting like Doctor Offices, Hospitals, Urgent Care Centers, Emergency Rooms, Pharmacies and Dental practices rather than having blood drawn to be tested in a central lab.
This is particularly useful to organizations that need to test their patients and/or personnel for COVID infections prior to work or activity. This test is not designed or approved for at home use.
This test is also sensitive to the newer strains of COVID emerging in the world today.
Why authorize a POC Antibody Test?
POC Serology Tests will enable more timely and convenient results for individuals who want to understand if they have been previously infected or currently contagious with the virus that causes COVID-19.
BENEFITS:
Results in 15 minutes
High Accuracy
Easy to Use
No Equipment Required
20 tests in a box
Shelf life 24 months
CONTENTS:
Test
Disposable pipettes
Sterile Safety Lancet
Buffer Package insert
Alcohol Prep Pad
Tests are available in boxes of 20 with volume pricing available. Please email info@terra-formance.com to request pricing and information or leave a message at 888-979-2644.
For more information, go to https://bioutah.org/medsential-offering-an-fda-eua-approved-covid-point-of-care-antibody-rapid-test/
Contact Information:
Freedom Fries, LLC
Laura Perry
Tel: 888-979-2644
Email us
