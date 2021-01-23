Animal Disinfectants Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The animal disinfectants market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9%
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2021 ) The report "Animal Disinfectants Market by Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen peroxide, Phenolic Acid), Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy and Ruminants, Aquaculture), Form (Liquid, Dry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The animal disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 and was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019. The major factors driving the animal disinfectants market include the increasing incidences of diseases in livestock. In addition, increasing introduction of regulations pertaining to animal hygiene across the globe reflects positively on the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38718363
The iodine segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.
The iodine segment dominated the animal disinfectants market in 2019. Many forms of iodine are used for animal health and food processing disinfection. Iodine is available in combination with other elements naturally. It is also available at high levels in seaweed, which is its most common commercial source. Besides seaweed, it is found in seawater, other brines, and in nitrate deposits. Iodophores are generally used for disinfection & cleaning, bovine teat dips, and surgical scrubs.
By form, the liquid segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
The liquid segment is projected to dominate the market as the liquid disinfectants are highly effective against different types of virulent compounds. Additionally, liquid disinfectants include a wide range of applications including footbaths, foot dips, foam-based sprays, aerial disinfection, and water-system disinfection procedures.
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market accounted to grow at the fastest rate in the animal disinfectants market. This is attributed to the presence of a large base of livestock population in the region and a low level of alternative solutions available in the region. Further, rising incomes, increasing purchasing power, and the imposition of mandates on the usage of animal disinfectants are projected to offer promising prospects for the growth and diversification of animal disinfectants in the region.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=38718363
Key Market Players:
Key vendors in the global animal disinfectants market include Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), Laboratoire M2 (Canada), and DeLaval Inc. (Sweden). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength; they have grown organically and inorganically in the recent past.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38718363
The iodine segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.
The iodine segment dominated the animal disinfectants market in 2019. Many forms of iodine are used for animal health and food processing disinfection. Iodine is available in combination with other elements naturally. It is also available at high levels in seaweed, which is its most common commercial source. Besides seaweed, it is found in seawater, other brines, and in nitrate deposits. Iodophores are generally used for disinfection & cleaning, bovine teat dips, and surgical scrubs.
By form, the liquid segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
The liquid segment is projected to dominate the market as the liquid disinfectants are highly effective against different types of virulent compounds. Additionally, liquid disinfectants include a wide range of applications including footbaths, foot dips, foam-based sprays, aerial disinfection, and water-system disinfection procedures.
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market accounted to grow at the fastest rate in the animal disinfectants market. This is attributed to the presence of a large base of livestock population in the region and a low level of alternative solutions available in the region. Further, rising incomes, increasing purchasing power, and the imposition of mandates on the usage of animal disinfectants are projected to offer promising prospects for the growth and diversification of animal disinfectants in the region.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=38718363
Key Market Players:
Key vendors in the global animal disinfectants market include Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), Laboratoire M2 (Canada), and DeLaval Inc. (Sweden). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength; they have grown organically and inorganically in the recent past.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.