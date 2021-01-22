Feed Antioxidants Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years
The feed antioxidants market is estimated at USD 356 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 474 million by 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2021 ) The report "Feed Antioxidants Market by Type Synthetic (BHT, BHA, Ethoxyquin, and Propyl Gallate) and Natural (Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical Extracts, and Vitamins), Animal (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, and Pets), Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is estimated at USD 356 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 474 million by 2025. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.
The dry segment for feed antioxidants is projected to account for the largest market share, by form
The dry form is estimated to witness a higher demand among livestock farmers, as dry feed antioxidants are easy to mix with feed, store, and handle. Most feed antioxidant manufacturers in the market provide the dry form of products in the form of powders, granules, and beadlets, considering the demand from end users.
The powder segment for dry feed antioxidants is projected to account for the largest market share, by form
The powder form of feed antioxidants dominated the dry segment. Powders are estimated to witness higher demand as they are convenient to coat over the feed. In addition, as the size of the powder form is consistent, it helps to be coated on the feed easily. Antioxidants such as carotenoids, ethoxyquin, BHT, BHA, and TBHQ are available in this form. These antioxidants are preferred as they are also easy to use in combination with other feed antioxidants.
The poultry segment is projected to account for the largest feed antioxidants market share, by animal
In poultry production, one of the major factors for feed is the cost; hence, reducing feed costs per bird is a priority. Poultry production has to be efficient as feed has to be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants, which increase digestibility and prevent the loss of nutrients, with the result that the poultry gains more nutritional value from the same amount of feed. Companies such as Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kemin provide feed antioxidants such as carotenoids, tocopherols, synthetic antioxidants and citric acid, BHT, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and tocopheryl acetate for the poultry industry.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period
The market for feed antioxidants is increasing globally and is largely driven by the increase in meat consumption. The market for feed antioxidants is projected to increase steadily up to 2025. Asia Pacific is estimated as the largest developed market for feed antioxidants. This region is a growing market and provides great future potential for producers. The region’s dominance of share and growth rate is attributed to the growing economies in the Asian countries, which are bound to record an increase in disposable incomes and trigger the demand for protein-rich products such as meat and dairy. The globally increasing cost of feed is the main factor leading to an increased demand for the feed antioxidants to prevent feed spoilage and enhance its shelf-life. Also, the hot and humid climate in certain parts of the world makes the use of feed antioxidants necessary.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the feed antioxidants market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Perstorp (Sweden), Alltech (US), Caldic (Canada), Novus International (US), Chemical Fine Sciences (India), Oxiris Chemical (Spain), VDH ChemTech (India), Zhejiang Medicine (China), BTSA (Spain), Bertol Company (Czech Republic), FoodSafe Technologies (US), Videka Company (US), Lallemand Animal Nutrition (Canada), and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria (Spain).
