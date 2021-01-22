Water Soluble Packaging Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The rapidly growing environmental and sustainability concerns across the globe and government initiatives to reduce the use of plastics are driving the market for water-soluble packaging.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the global water soluble packaging market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0%. The rising application of water soluble packaging in multiple industries and the growing environmental and sustainability concerns led to a surge in demand for biodegradable packaging. The rise in awareness regarding the drawbacks of using single-use plastics and government intervention in banning the use of such plastics affecting the environment adversely have significantly driven the growth of the water soluble packaging market.
By raw material, the polymer segment is projected to account for the largest share in the water soluble packaging market
The polymer-based water soluble packaging segment is projected to dominate the market, on the basis of raw material, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of water-soluble packaging that provides a sustainable and environment-friendly solution for packaging in multiple applications. PVOH (Polyvinyl alcohol) is a clear and water soluble thermoplastic derives from polyvinyl acetate. It is extremely hydrophilic in nature, and thus, is used as a perfect raw material for manufacturing of water soluble films and packaging. In addition, the use of water soluble packaging made of PVOH has gained its popularity in the agriculture sector to cover harmful fertilizers so that it becomes easier for the farmers to handle such toxic chemicals without touching them. Moreover, PVOH is approved by FDA to be used as a packaging material in the food industry as well and considered to be safe, which is one of the major factors to support its growth in the market.
By end use, the industrial chemical segment accounted for the largest market size in the water soluble packaging market during the forecast period
The demand for water soluble packaging is increasing significantly due to the associated benefits, especially in the industries where the workers need to deal with harmful chemicals. To avoid direct contact, packaging would provide a safer option for the workers to handle such chemicals. Most of the industries are avoiding usage of plastics as it generates a lot of waste, require a large space to keep such plastics and large amount of disposal cost are incurred. Instead use of water soluble material for packaging leads to the reduction of cost of labor in cleaning and makes the manufacturing process more sustainable.
North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share in the water soluble packaging market. This is attributed to the high adoption of water soluble packaging in various industries. The problem of plastics waste generation is intensifying by the day. According to EPA, in the US, 70% of the plastics end up in landfills, and this is because of the popular “throw-away” culture. However, the growing awareness among the people regarding the need for reduction of single-use plastics usage, coupled with government interventions to ban their use, drives the market for water soluble packaging in the North American region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Lithey Inc. (India), Mondi Group (Austria), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Aicello Corporation (Japan), Aquapak Polymer Ltd (UK), Lactips (France), Cortec Corporation (US), Acedag Ltd. (UK), MSD Corporation (China), Prodotti Solutions (US), JRF Technology LLC (US), and Amtopak Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
