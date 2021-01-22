Fill Finish Manufacturing Market worth $12.1 billion by 2025
The global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market size is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025 from USD 7.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Boosters:
The major factors driving the growth of Fill Finish Manufacturing Market include rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms.
Overview of this Study:
The study involved two major activities in estimating the current market size of the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.
Geographical Growth:
Europe accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market in 2019
The large share of Europe in this market is attributed to factors such as growing focus on the development of biosimilar due to the patent expiry of key biologics products. In addition, well-established reimbursement systems for drugs have further enhanced the demand for biologics among patients by making them affordable to consume, and to fulfill this, biopharmaceutical companies have increased their production volumes and expand production capacities.
Market Size Estimation:
The revenue-based approach individually for instrument and consumable segments was used to estimate the global market size of the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size-using the market size estimation processes explained above-the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market was split into several segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the sterile filtration market.
Global Leaders:
The major companies in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market are Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany).
Key Questions Addressed by the Report:
Who are the major market players in the fill-finish manufacturing market?
What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions in the fill-finish manufacturing market?
What are the major drivers and challenges in the fill-finish manufacturing market?
What are the major product segments of the market?
What are the major end-users for fill-finish manufacturing?
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
