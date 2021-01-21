Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Pest Control Market
The global pest control market is projected to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2019 to 2025.
The report "Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites, Wildlife), Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), Mode Of Application (Sprays, Traps, Baits), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Region – Global Forecast to 2025" The global pest control market is projected to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2019 to 2025.
By control method, the chemicals segment dominated the pest control market in 2018.
Chemical pesticides, which are toxic or poisonous to the pests, are used for pest control in Asia Pacific. The use of chemical pesticides is widespread due to their relatively low cost, simplicity of application, effectiveness, availability, and stability. These factors, coupled with the growing economic conditions across Asia, encourage the adoption of chemicals to a larger extent. Chemical pesticides are generally fast-acting, which helps minimize their impact on the surrounding environment. Local agencies are adopting new technologies in deploying chemical solutions, including the use of drone-based sprays, to maximize the area to be covered.
Insects are the major pest type driving the growth in the Asia Pacific pest control market during the forecast
The climate across the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast and Western Asia, is conducive for the breeding of many insects. Warmer temperatures are generally the breeding grounds for insects, supporting their faster development and prolonged survival. Termites and mosquitoes are among the major pests in the Asia Pacific region and are expected to fuel the demand for insect pest control products and services during the forecast period. The demand for rodent control in Asia Pacific is also gaining prominence in the wake of the stringent regulations and safety standards in the commercial sector. Rodents are also a major problem in the Asia Pacific market. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing large-scale rodent infestation in the urban and rural areas. The rodent infestation in the region can be traced to a multitude of factors such as flooding, urban expansion, lack of hygiene conditions and open drains.
China is projected to witness the highest growth in the Asia Pacific pest control market by 2025.
The Asia Pacific pest control market is projected to witness significant growth in China, as the development of megacities in Beijing, Shenzen, and Chongqing has marked a significant increase in the pest population in the urban areas. China is the largest consumer of pest control in Asia Pacific and has a subtropical climate with hot summers and cold winters, which are ideal conditions for insect proliferation. The global market in India is also projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as large players such as Rentokil Initial (UK) continue to expand their presence in the market through acquisitions. The Indian market for pest control sees heavy demand for controlling pests such as insects and rodents in densely populated urban areas.
This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading pesticide suppliers such as Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), and UPL Ltd. (India). The leading service providers in the Indian market include Rentokil PCI (India), Truly Nolen (US), HiCare Pest Control, Pestron India (India), and Orkin (US).
