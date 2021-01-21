Biostimulants Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years
The market for biostimulants is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2021 ) The biostimulants market is estimated to account for USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe and the increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions. In addition, technological advancements by the key players in most of the regions have led to high demand for biostimulant products.
On the basis of active ingredient, the amino acids segment has been estimated to occupy the major share, in terms of value, in 2019.
Price differences in active ingredients is a major factor, due to which, the amino acids segment is projected to remain dominant in the market, in terms of value. In terms of volume, the dosage rate plays an integral role in the effectiveness of biostimulants. Since the dosage rate of humic substances is much higher in comparison, as they are mostly preferred for foliar applications, they dominate the market, in terms of volume, in 2018. Earlier, biostimulant products were majorly offered as a single active ingredient, which imparted specific functions such as stress tolerance or enhancement of crop quality. However, due to intense research on this market, formulations for blending multiple active ingredients have been developed by players such as Valagro (Italy).
The increasing awareness of nutritional benefits associated with biostimulants and their application on broad-acre crops have widened the scope of growth within the biostimulants market.
The usage of biostimulants has evolved immensely from high-value crops such as fruits & vegetables to broad-acre crops such as cereals, pulses, and fiber crops. It has been observed that biostimulants enhance the uptake of nutrients, develop tolerance to abiotic stresses, and increase the vigor and yield of crops such as wheat, rice, and barley. The immense possibility in the application of biostimulants for these broad-acre crops can lead to the significant growth of this market. Many domestic manufacturers have begun to realize the prospective demand in the coming years, with several launches targeted on crops such as rice, corn, and wheat.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the biostimulants market during the forecast period.
The global biostimulants market was dominated by Europe, in terms of value, in 2018, due to the adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology, and organic-based active ingredients. However, the demand for biostimulants in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and South America has significantly increased. According to FAOSTAT, in 2016, the Asia Pacific occupied 36.4% of the global agriculture land. The agriculture industry in Asia, particularly in the Southeast Asian countries, has witnessed effective transformation due to various technological advancements. Significant adoption of biostimulants can be witnessed in China, India, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Moreover, commercial seaweed cultivation provides further growth opportunities in the region. Innovative companies such as Sea6 Energy (India) are exclusively offering seaweed-based biostimulants along with technological platforms such as TARMA and SPURT.
Key Market Players:
There are many domestic and global players that provide biostimulants for a wide range of crops across the world. Major manufacturers are based in Europe and Asian countries. In multiple regions, due to unclear regulation, an ambiguity exists between biostimulants and biofertilizers. Hence, the scope of this report includes a detailed study of those biostimulant manufacturers, whose portfolios mention the products as biostimulants. Key companies in the biostimulants market are BASF (Germany), Isagro (Italy), Valagro (Italy), Bayer (Germany), Italpollina (Italy), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Acadian Seaplants (Canada), UPL (India), and Biolchim (Italy). Various strategies such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product launches were adopted by the companies to enter the biostimulants market.
