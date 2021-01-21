Surgical Snare Market projected to reach $1,255 million by 2023
The market for surgical snare is expected to grow from USD 992 million in 2018 to USD 1,255 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2021 ) The market for surgical snare is expected to grow from USD 992 million in 2018 to USD 1,255 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The study involved 4 major activities in estimating the current market size for surgical snares. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.
Browse 67 market data Tables and 22 Figures spread through 108 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Snare Market by Usability (Singel Use, Reusable), Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Laryngoscopy), End User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2023"
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surgical-snare-market-109649493.html
Key Players of market:
The major surgical snares vendors include Olympus (Japan), Boston Scientific (US), Cook Medical (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Medline Industries (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Steris (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), and Avalign Technologies (US).
