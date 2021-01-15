Global Wheat Market & Volume By Production, Import, Export
Global Wheat Market will be US$ 218.9 Billion by 2027. By Production, Consumption, Import, Export, Wheat Utilization, Company Analysis & Forecast.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2021 ) Grains are an important provider to human food supplies across the globe. After rice and corn, wheat is ranked 3rd crop produced globally. The fact is that wheat can be produce or cultivated in areas where there is heterogeneous weather, elevation or soil. As such, wheat cultivation has adapted to a broader range, say, for instance, it can grow in conditions like dry or seaside moisture. Besides, wheat is a major food staple due to its plants agronomic adaptability, ease of converting grains into flours as well as ease of grain storage and is also major source of carbohydrates in many regions like North Africa, Northern Asia, Australia, and Europe. According to Renub Research report, The Global Wheat Market will be US$ 218.9 Billion by 2027.
In the developing countries, the majority of which are net importers consumes most of the global wheat production. To augment the level of food security, developing countries give subsidies or lower food prices so that consumers can consistently meet the dietary needs in their respective regions. Moreover, surging wheat consumption by population growth, increasing disposable income puts immense pressure on the wheat prices are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this market.
However, this wheat industry also faces some challenges; for instance, on the supply side, oil prices and climate change are the two important aspects that hinder the global wheat market's growth. Across the globe, various international research and policy organizations i.e. Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and the G20 Agriculture Ministers have made the impact of climate change on agriculture and food security a key priority.
Renub Research report titled “Global Wheat Market & Volume By Production (China, European Union, India, Russian Federation, United States of America, Canada, Pakistan, Ukraine, Australia, Argentina and Other countries), Consumption (Market & Volume (China, European Union, India , Russian Federation, United States of America, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Brazil and Others), Import (Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil , Philippines, Bangladesh, Algeria , Japan , Morocco, Mexico), Export (Russian Federation, European Union, United States of America, Canada, Ukraine, Australia, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Turkey, India), Wheat Utilization (Food use, Feed use and Other uses ), Company Analysis (Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland , Tate & Lyle, Agraha)" complete study of Global Wheat Industry.
Producing Countries – Volume breakup 11 countries
1. China
2. European Union
3. India
4. Russian Federation
5. United States of America
6. Canada
7. Pakistan
8. Ukraine
9. Australia
10. Argentina
11. Other countries
Consuming Countries – Market & Volume breakup 11 countries
1. China
2. European Union
3. India
4. Russian Federation
5. United States
6. Pakistan
7. Egypt
8. Turkey
9. Iran
10. Brazil
11. Others
Importing Countries – Volume breakup 10 countries
1. Egypt
2. Indonesia
3. Turkey
4. Brazil
5. Philippines
6. Bangladesh
7. Algeria
8. Japan
9. Morocco
10. Mexico
Exporting Countries – Volume breakup 10 countries
1. Russian Federation
2. European Union
3. United States of America
4. Canada
5. Ukraine
6. Australia
7. Argentina
8. Kazakhstan
9. Turkey
10. India
Wheat Utilization – Volume breakup from 3 Viewpoints
• Food use
• Feed use
• Other uses
All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Cargill
2. Ingredion Incorporated
3. Archer Daniels Midland
4. Tate & Lyle
5. Agraha
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Avocado Oil Market: https://www.renub.com/avocado-oil-market-p.php
Global Corn Market: https://www.renub.com/global-corn-market-p.php
