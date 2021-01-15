Brightspark - Helps in Managing All HR Related Activities in One Place
Brightspark Human Resource Software is a new development company that manages all the human resources work over one platform. It is a collaborative HR tool that came through extensive experience with business processes. It can be accessed from any browser. Financially backed by Exigy, the Brightspark Human Resource Software boasts over 17 years of software implementations, hence bridging the gap between the technology and business.
Brightspark USP:
Brightspark Human Resource Software primary USP lies in its broad applicability and easy-to-use. It helps the HR executive and management in giving efficient methods of ensuring that employees feel engaged with the organization. It develops a team spirit amongst the employees and hence helps in developing a healthy environment in the office.
Brightspark Pricing
Brightspark pricing offers three corporate plans: Starter, Standard, and Premium. The Starter plan costs $2.25 per user per month, while the Standard plan costs $4.50 per user per month. The best Brightspark pricing model is the Standard, which offers many outstanding features. The Premium model has not arrived yet.
Brightspark Demo
The vendor offers a trial version that is free for a period of 30 days. After 30 days, the user has to choose a pricing model to continue using the features.
Features
Ease of online activation- It facilitates the onboarding process for new employees by utilizing pre-made onboarding templates for creating new profiles. The ease of use makes it easier to learn even for new applicants.
Notices wizard- It puts new notices about the official curriculum in one place. It views, modifies, and assigns the organization’s legal notices in a single, centralized location to ensure that the business is on track for both optional and mandatory notices.
Manages payroll of employees- It keeps track of the employee’s salary, allowances, gross pay, net pay, rewards, etc. It makes the payment to the employees easier.
Attendance and leave tracking- The attendance can be marked easily through the software. It keeps track of the absence and leaves taken by the employee.
Why to use Human Resource software?
HR software helps Human Resource professionals in automating multiple critical tasks, such as preserving employee records, time monitoring, and benefits, which enables HR personnel to concentrate on recruiting efforts, workforce performance and engagement, corporate wellness, organizational culture, and so on. The human management software can be bought and executed as on-premise or cloud-based software.
Human Resource software streamlines and enhances human resources management in ever-growing ways. By choosing the latest Human Resource software that aligns well with the business operations, any organization can best handles its talent, and keep its employees happy and improve productivity.
One critical area where hr software is used is in the screening, monitoring, and reporting on application processes related to filling positions. With the increasing internet integration, job posts, monitoring open positions, and the ability to store resumes digitally, human resource managers can satisfy recruitment, screening, and perform all operations from a central computer terminal. The capacity to performing searches and monitor jobs and applications significantly accelerate processes that would otherwise be very time-intense to implement.
About 360quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.
