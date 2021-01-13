Global Dishwasher Market By Product, Application Regions, & Companies
Global Dishwasher Market is expected to be USD 6.1 Billion by 2027. Forecast By Product (Freestanding &Built-in), Application (Commercial &Residential), Distribution Channels, Regions, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2021 ) Dishwashers are must to have kitchen appliances in American and European country kitchens. However, in recent years they are getting popular in India, China too. This COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the dishwasher industry's growth as domestic help were banned in many societies. Rise in nuclear families, and an increasing number of the working population are driving the product demand. Dishwashers not only save time, but it also uses less water than traditional hand washing. According to Renub Research, Global Dishwasher Market is expected to be USD 6.1 Billion by 2027.
Global Dishwasher Market By Product, Application, Distribution Channels, Regions, Company Analysis & Forecast
Globally there are many options available in market say built-in or free-standing model. Free-standing dishwashers are more popular among costumers because of its load-sensing technology and digital timers at the same time it also provides extra storage space. Whereas built-in dishwashers are permanently installed into the kitchen.
Innovation in products allows companies to promote their products & services by considering country-specific requirements, such as the introduction of Kadhai feature by Robert Bosch GmbH in India specific dishwashers. Surging influence of advertising campaigns, websites, and printed and other marketing communication materials for dishwashers supports dishwashers' sales globally. Besides, manufacturers are also investing in product development, such as integrating sensors and IoT features.
By application, commercial dishwasher plays an essential part in restaurant, hotel, bar, school, hospitals kitchen where numerous meals served every day. Earlier around the globe, dishwashers were known as luxury appliances, but nowadays dishwasher has become necessary in many urban households across Asia pacific countries. Demands for dishwasher have seen rapid growth with an increased need for convenience and trust in hygiene.
The factor that boosts the global dishwasher market is surging product innovation, changing lifestyles due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable income especially in developing countries, growth in the number of professional populations, and a rise in nuclear families.
Renub Research report titled “Global Dishwasher Market” By Product (Freestanding &Built-in), Application (Commercial &Residential), Distribution Channels (Offline & Online) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa)” Company Analysis (Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Arçelik A.Ş., Miele). This report provides a complete analysis of key market trends, growth factors as well as restraints of this Market.
By Products – Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints
• Freestanding
• Built-in
By Application- Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints
• Commercial
• Residential
By Distribution Channels - Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints
• Offline
• Online
By Regions - Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Key Players
• Electrolux AB
• Panasonic Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Arçelik A.Ş.
• Miele
Industry Related Opportunity:
