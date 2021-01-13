Electronic Warfare Market worth $20.9 billion by 2025
Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2021 ) The report on the Electronic Warfare Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2020 to 2025. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.
The electronic warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 17.0 billion in 2020 to USD 20.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to growing transnational and regional instability, rising deployment of electronic warfare capabilities on unmanned platforms, increasing need for missile detection systems, and political unrest in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, rising military expenditure, modernization of armed forces is expected to support the growth of electronic warfare.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1301
Based on end-use sector, the civil & commercial segment is projected to lead the electronic warfare market from 2020 to 2025. Airborne EW contribute to major market of the electronic warfare market. In recent years One of the key factors driving the adoption of airborne EW systems is their ability to enter the enemy’s airbase to carry out precision attacks. Naval EW systems are most widely used for electronic support measures (ESM) and include a range of naval laser warning (NLW) systems and ESM and ELINT systems for submarine and surface vessels. Maritime EW provides capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs).
Based on capability, the electronic warfare market has been segmented into electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. Electronic support is an integral part of electronic warfare. It helps gather intelligence through various sources required for the decision-making process. Electronic support includes various actions such as detection, interception, identification, location, and threat recognition. Electronic attack comprises the use of electromagnetic energy to attack with an intention to destroy or neutralize the opponent’s combat capability. It prevents enemy’s exploitation of the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic attack is further categorized into active and passive. Electronic protection refers to the use of electromagnetic spectrum to counter EW attacks. It is further categorized into anti-active and anti-passive.
Based on product, the electronic warfare market has been segmented into electronic warfare equipment and electronic warfare operational support. The equipment segment has been further classified into identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers (RWRs), laser warning systems (LWS), IR missile warning systems (MWS), direction finders (DF), directed energy weapons (DEWs), electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons, anti-radiation missiles (ARMs), directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM), jammers, self-protection EW suites, electromagnetic shielding/hardening materials, interference mitigation systems, antennas, and counter UAVs. Among these, the self-protection EW suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. DIRCM witness high demand to safeguard commercial aircraft against IR threats. Jammers are widely used for countermeasure applications. They interfere with the radar operations of opponents by sending noise or false information through radio frequency signals. Jammers are less expensive compared to other EW products.
Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the electronic warfare market in 2020. This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in EW systems to maintain its superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats and electronic warfare on computer networks. The US plans to increase its electronic warfare spending to gain a competitive edge over other countries. Europe is the second-largest market and is expected to grow at a steady rate, as the electronic warfare market is mature in this region. Technological advancements in the field of electronic warfare in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East have significantly fueled the growth of the electronic warfare market in these regions.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1301
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The electronic warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 17.0 billion in 2020 to USD 20.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to growing transnational and regional instability, rising deployment of electronic warfare capabilities on unmanned platforms, increasing need for missile detection systems, and political unrest in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, rising military expenditure, modernization of armed forces is expected to support the growth of electronic warfare.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1301
Based on end-use sector, the civil & commercial segment is projected to lead the electronic warfare market from 2020 to 2025. Airborne EW contribute to major market of the electronic warfare market. In recent years One of the key factors driving the adoption of airborne EW systems is their ability to enter the enemy’s airbase to carry out precision attacks. Naval EW systems are most widely used for electronic support measures (ESM) and include a range of naval laser warning (NLW) systems and ESM and ELINT systems for submarine and surface vessels. Maritime EW provides capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs).
Based on capability, the electronic warfare market has been segmented into electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. Electronic support is an integral part of electronic warfare. It helps gather intelligence through various sources required for the decision-making process. Electronic support includes various actions such as detection, interception, identification, location, and threat recognition. Electronic attack comprises the use of electromagnetic energy to attack with an intention to destroy or neutralize the opponent’s combat capability. It prevents enemy’s exploitation of the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic attack is further categorized into active and passive. Electronic protection refers to the use of electromagnetic spectrum to counter EW attacks. It is further categorized into anti-active and anti-passive.
Based on product, the electronic warfare market has been segmented into electronic warfare equipment and electronic warfare operational support. The equipment segment has been further classified into identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers (RWRs), laser warning systems (LWS), IR missile warning systems (MWS), direction finders (DF), directed energy weapons (DEWs), electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons, anti-radiation missiles (ARMs), directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM), jammers, self-protection EW suites, electromagnetic shielding/hardening materials, interference mitigation systems, antennas, and counter UAVs. Among these, the self-protection EW suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. DIRCM witness high demand to safeguard commercial aircraft against IR threats. Jammers are widely used for countermeasure applications. They interfere with the radar operations of opponents by sending noise or false information through radio frequency signals. Jammers are less expensive compared to other EW products.
Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the electronic warfare market in 2020. This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in EW systems to maintain its superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats and electronic warfare on computer networks. The US plans to increase its electronic warfare spending to gain a competitive edge over other countries. Europe is the second-largest market and is expected to grow at a steady rate, as the electronic warfare market is mature in this region. Technological advancements in the field of electronic warfare in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East have significantly fueled the growth of the electronic warfare market in these regions.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1301
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.