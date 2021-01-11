Water Hardness Test Strip Market: Increasing stringent regulations for drinking water to create attractive opportunities
Water Hardness Test Strip Market by Type (Calcium concentration measurement, magnesium concentration measurement), Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Others), Sales Channel (Retail & Non-retail), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 11, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the water hardness test strip market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value.
The rise in number of industrial establishments, surge in rate of urbanization have been key factors that drive the overall value sales growth of water hardness test strip market. Asia Pacific segment is going to dominate the market, due to its high production of processed food, whereas the South American region is growing fastest owing to new technologies and increase in the export of food and beverages.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116379534
Due to growing concerns among consumers demanding fresh and pure-quality water enriched with minerals and vitamins, water hardness test strips will grow significantly in the coming years. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has developed the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations with enforceable standards on the quantity of contaminants allowed in drinking water. These standards protect consumers from contaminants that may pose a risk to human health.
All public water providers (municipal and civil bodies) must comply with these requirements while supplying water to their consumers. In addition, the EPA has a set of standards known as the National Secondary Drinking Water Regulations. These standards are recommended guidelines by the government to the water providers, which have to be strictly followed.
For instance, the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) has provided the code of practice to guide bottled water industry stakeholders with technical and federal regulations. All bottlers are required to comply with state or local agency regulatory requirements in areas where their bottles are sold or distributed. FDA regulations mandate that every bottled water be processed to undergo physical, chemical, and hardness tests.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116379534
Key Market Players:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US),LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Spectris (UK), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
The rise in number of industrial establishments, surge in rate of urbanization have been key factors that drive the overall value sales growth of water hardness test strip market. Asia Pacific segment is going to dominate the market, due to its high production of processed food, whereas the South American region is growing fastest owing to new technologies and increase in the export of food and beverages.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116379534
Due to growing concerns among consumers demanding fresh and pure-quality water enriched with minerals and vitamins, water hardness test strips will grow significantly in the coming years. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has developed the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations with enforceable standards on the quantity of contaminants allowed in drinking water. These standards protect consumers from contaminants that may pose a risk to human health.
All public water providers (municipal and civil bodies) must comply with these requirements while supplying water to their consumers. In addition, the EPA has a set of standards known as the National Secondary Drinking Water Regulations. These standards are recommended guidelines by the government to the water providers, which have to be strictly followed.
For instance, the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) has provided the code of practice to guide bottled water industry stakeholders with technical and federal regulations. All bottlers are required to comply with state or local agency regulatory requirements in areas where their bottles are sold or distributed. FDA regulations mandate that every bottled water be processed to undergo physical, chemical, and hardness tests.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116379534
Key Market Players:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US),LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Spectris (UK), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.