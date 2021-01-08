Dietary Fibers Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
Factors such as the multifunctional benefits of dietary fiber across various applications and the technological innovations to use it as an alternative of sugar are contributing to the growth of the market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 08, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the “Dietary Fibers Market by Type (Soluble and Insoluble), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Feed), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains, and Nuts & Seeds), Processing Treatment, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value. The growing demand for fiber supplements to meet the nutritional need of the individual and the health benefits of dietary supplements are projected to drive the growth of the dietary fibers market, globally.
The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Based on application, there are various supplements and nutraceutical options available for dietary fibers. The dietary fibers are carbohydrate polysaccharides that, when ingested, are not fully digestible through the gastrointestinal enzymes, therefore absorbing water and ferment, which leads to the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestine. This is advantageous for building immunity and for smooth bowel movements. The intake of fibers in diet either in food or supplement form has been associated with a positive impact on several gastrointestinal disorders such as duodenal ulcers, appendicitis, constipation, and colon cancer.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=858
The soluble fibers segment is projected to account for a major share in the dietary fibers market during the forecast period.
By type, water-soluble dietary fibers form one of the crucial types. It consists of inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, and corn fiber. It delays gastric emptying and regulates blood sugar level; it lowers the cholesterol level as well. Its main role is in increasing the viscosity of gut content and colonic fermentation.
By application, the functional food & beverages segment accounted for the largest size in the dietary fibers market during the forecast period
Functional food & beverages form the dominating segment of application in the dietary fiber market. The functional food includes sports and performance drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, energy drinks, and other enhanced and enriched beverages. Dietary fibers can be used in various functional foods such as bakery, beverages, and meat products. The regular use of dietary fibers seems to decrease the use of various diseases.
The dietary fibers are known to be the component of many bakery products such as cookies and bread and cereals, mostly. They are also consumed through dairy and meat-derived products as well.
North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share in the dietary fiber market. Technological advancements in this region have made dietary fibers available for a wide range of applications, and this segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. This region is projected to be the largest market due to the development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization. The US is a dominant country, and the market in this region has reached its maturity. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the North American dietary fiber market.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=858
Key Market Players:
Key players in the dietary fiber market include Beneo (Germany), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Nexira (France), Lonza (Switzerland), ADM (US), and Tate & Lyle (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
