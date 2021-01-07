Europe Fertilizer Market, by Segment, Type, Crop, Country, Companies
Europe Fertilizer Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027. Forecast by Segment (Nitrogen, Potassium & Phosphate), Type (Nitrate, Urea, UAN, Compound fertilizer & Others), Crop, Country, and Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2021 ) Fertilizers play an essential role in improving plants' growth and productiveness, thus resulting in soil fertility and maximum yield. It is expected that Europe fertilizer market would gradually grow during the forecast time period. Chemical fertilizers play a crucial role in meeting the agricultural needs of a growing population by supporting the efficient use of arable land and ensuring food security across the globe. According to Renub Research Analysis, Europe Fertilizer Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027.
According to Renub Research Analysis, Europe Fertilizer Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027.
#EuropeFertilizerMarket will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027
According to Renub Research Analysis, Europe Fertilizer Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027.
#EuropeFertilizerMarket will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027
In the Central and Southeastern Europe, where the crop yield lags, European demand for potassium, nitrogen and phosphorus is growing during the forecast period. Although, Europe fertilizer industry is going through hard times as most of its content reaches its limit in terms of fertilizer use and arable lands. European Union is mostly dependent on imports for mineral fertilizers. Nitrogen-based fertilizers were traded over the period at the same time when ammonia is included in the nitrogen-based fertilizer the imports were doubled.
Besides, Fertilizer prices are resolute by their physical characteristics as well as logistics cost for delivery to the gates of farms. The price is extremely related to energy prices in nitrogen-based fertilizers as the process reliant upon natural gas. On the other hand, rock-based fertilizer like potassium & phosphate is less linked to energy prices. In addition, factors which are boosting Europe fertilizer market are growing government awareness, surging demand for ammonia fertilizers.
Renub Research report titled “Europe Fertilizer Market, by Segment (Nitrogen, Potassium & Phosphate) Type (Nitrate, Urea, UAN, Compound fertilizer & Others), Crop (Wheat, Coarse, Oil Seeds, Potatoes, Sugar Beet, Perm Crop, Fodder Crop, Fertilizer grassland, Others arable) Country (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Others) Company (The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Nutrien Limited, K+S Group, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.)". This report will provide all encompasses market trends, key drivers & restraining factors, Merger/acquisition, financial insights on given companies.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=europe-fertilizer-market-p.php
Segment – Market & Volume breakup with 3 viewpoints
• Nitrogen
• Potassium
• Phosphate
Type - Market & Volume
1. Nitrate
2. Urea
3. UAN
4. Compound fertilizer
5. Others
Crop - Volume breakup 9 Crops covered in the Report
1. Wheat
2. Coarse
3. Oil Seeds
4. Potatoes
5. Sugar Beet
6. Perm Crop
7. Fodder Crop
8. Fertilizer grassland
9. Others arable
Country - Volume breakup
1. France
2. Germany
3. United Kingdom
4. Spain
5. Italy
6. Others
All the key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company
• The Mosaic Company
• Yara International
• Nutrien Limited
• K+S Group
• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Palm Oil Market: https://www.renub.com/palm-oil-market-p.php
Global Avocado Oil Market: https://www.renub.com/avocado-oil-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Agriculture, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.