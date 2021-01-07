Gelatin Market Size, Share, Trends and Global Forecast
Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2021 ) The report "Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" The gelatin market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. With the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for “free-from” food products, the market of gelatin is expected to rise. There has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segment due to its high protein content.
The wide usage of porcine gelatin in various food & beverage products has influenced the demand for porcine gelatin, globally.
Pork is one of the widely used and most important sources for gelatin manufacturing, worldwide. It is widely used in the food & beverage industry for different application areas such as snacks, bakery & confectionery, and meat products. The demand for porcine gelatin is stimulated by factors such as its wide availability and BSE crisis in the European region. Furthermore, it is widely preferred across regions because of its manufacturing process as it requires a short period for pretreatment and generates lesser wastewater as compared to other sources.
Bovine skin is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
On the basis of source, bovine skin is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. Gelatin sourced from bovine skin is considered beneficial for strong DNA and RNA strands. Furthermore, it also helps in healthy muscle growth and aids in energy production during workouts, leading to the growth of this segment.
Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The presence of a large number of food & beverage companies presents the European gelatin market with a prominent consumer base. The ample availability of raw materials and high dependence of the European population on these sources pose as drivers for the growth of the gelatin market in the region. The growing demand for convenience and functional foods in Europe due to fast-paced lifestyles and health-conscious consumers, along with the growing pharmaceutical industry presents growth opportunities for the gelatin market.
Major vendors in the gelatin market include Gelita (Germany), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Darling Ingredients (US), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine (Netherlands), India Gelatine & Chemicals (India), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Sterling Biotech Group (India), Italgelatine (Italy), and Gelnex (Brazil).
