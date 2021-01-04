Folding Furniture Market By Product, Application, Distribution Channel, Companies
Folding Furniture Market will be US$ 15.3 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast By Product (Chairs, Tables, Sofas, Beds and Other Furniture), Application, Distribution Channel, Regions, Merger & Acquisitions, Companies.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2021 ) The space-saving folding furniture has become very popular in recent years. With the fast-paced urbanization, the industrial revolution the demand for millions of single- and two-person households has been increasing globally, resulting in the demand for small and portable furniture. The foldable furniture includes Beds, Tables, Sofas and most importantly, the chairs. Folding chairs and tables only take up space when they are needed and can be stored in a closet when they are not in use. A combination of the portable, lightweight and easily storable qualities has created an appeal among the general population. According to Renub Research report, the Global Folding Furniture Market will be US$ 15.3 Billion by 2027.
The global folding table furniture market is growing in the product segment along with Sofa and other folding furniture. By distribution channel, online folding furniture becoming fast-growing channel compare to the offline distribution channel. Offline folding furniture stores are extremely concentrated but, the competition is rising. North America and the Asia Pacific are leading in the global folding furniture market but countries such as Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America are not far behind. For instance, Flash Furniture in the USA offers bamboo wood folding chairs which can be used indoor as well as in the outdoor environment.
Technological advancements are helping furniture giants to offer customers the convenience to address their day to day needs. Moreover, rising demand for studio apartments in developed countries such as the US and the UK has also increased the adoption of folding furniture. The Covid-19 has impacted the manufacturing and supply chain management of folding furniture market globally.
Tables and Chair is dominating the Global Folding Furniture Market by Products
The global folding furniture market, Tables and chairs are dominating during forecast year along with other folding furniture products. For instance, Flash Furniture in the USA offers folding chairs made of bamboo wood, which can be used indoor as well as in the outdoor environment.
By Application: Global folding furniture market share by Application Residential market will grow with healthy CAGR during forecast year along with Commercial folding furniture market.
By Distribution Channel: Specialty stores dominated the segment for offline distribution channel due to a large variety of home furnishing stores available in the market.
By Regions: the Asia Pacific is leading the global folding furniture market Followed by North America in this report we have studied global folding furniture market by Regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Global Folding Furniture Market:
Company Analysis: This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps to understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market—the international price of manufacturers and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period.
Renub Research report titled “Global Folding Furniture Market By Product (Chairs, Tables, Sofas, Beds and Other Furniture), Application (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) Merger & Acquisitions, Company (Dorel Industries Inc, Inter Ikea Systems B.V., La-Z-Boy Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc., Flexsteel Industries, Inc). This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the global folding furniture Industry.
Products
• Chairs
• Tables
• Sofas
• Beds
• Other Furniture
Application
• Residential
• Commercial
Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
Regions
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
All the key players have been covered 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company Analysis
• Dorel Industries Inc
• Inter Ikea Systems B.V.
• La-Z-Boy Inc
• Leggett & Platt Inc.
• Flexsteel Industries, Inc
