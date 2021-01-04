China Dairy Market will reach US$ 176 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research Report
China Dairy Market will reach US$ 176 Billion by 2026. Forecast By Category, Product, & Companies Analysis.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2021 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "China Dairy Market & Forecast by Type (Liquid Milk, Milk Powder, Other), Product, Production & Consumption Volume, Import, Export Volume, & Company Analysis" The China dairy market is growing year on year, over the last few decades; the country has been one of the world's leading consumers of milk. With the rise in per capita income annually, dairy consumption has increased in China. An increase in China's milk production and consumption has seen growth in recent decades. New plans, policies and regulations have been issued by the government of China to modernise production, boost food security and quality. China is not self-sufficient in milk production, and its output has also declined over the past few years, so the majority of milk demands are met by imports. The China Dairy Market will hit US$ 176 Billion by 2026, according to Renub Research.
In China, yoghurt, liquid milk and baby milk formula are the leading dairy products. Yoghurt and milk powder exhibited the fastest development of these major categories in 2019. Food safety issues have changed Chinese customer choices dramatically. The upper and middle classes tend to pay higher costs for imported milk goods, which they consider safer and cheaper.
Europe, led by the United States and New Zealand, is the pioneer in milk exports to China. Since most imports of milk products come from foreign companies, the government has implemented regulations that do not allow companies not registered in China to sell the products anywhere within the Chinese borders.
Coronavirus Epidemic has Disrupted Entire Milk Supply Chain in China
The Chinese dairy industry's influence is directly linked with the effects on the global dairy market, which is affected by the breakdown of the supply chain. Although the impact of the outbreak on milk demand should be short-term, the uncertainty about the real length of the effect and the psychological impact that continues may potentially cause considerable harm to consumers, which then affects production, manufacturing and imports.
Market Summary:
By Category: The market and market share of Liquid Milk, Milk Powder and Other are covered in this research report.
By Product: Yogurt, Ice Cream, Probiotic, Cheese, Butter and Margarine, Infant Formula, Flavored Milk Drinks, UHT Milk and Other Dairy Products are covered with market and market share in this research report.
By Production & Consumption Volume: Food Use, Feed Use and Others Use are covered in this research report.
By Import Volume: Liquid Milk, Cheese, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey and Infant Formula volume analysis is provided in this research report.
By Company: Company Overview, Products/Initiatives and Financial Insight of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd and Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd are given in this research report.
Industry Related Opportunity:
