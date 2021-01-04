Russia Online Education Market will be US$ 2 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research Report
Russia Online Education Market will be US$ 2 Billion by 2026. Forecast by Segments (Elementary, Central Secondary, Supplementary School, Higher Education, etc.), Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2021 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Russia Online Education Market by Segment (Elementary, Central Secondary, Supplementary School, Higher, Secondary & Supplementary Vocational, Language Training) Company Analysis" Edtech's spread is causing significant improvements to Russia's education system. The online education market in Russia has grown with double-digit CAGR in recent years. According to the Renub Research report, Russia Online Education Market will be more than US$ 2 Billion opportunities by 2026. This growth is due to advancements in technology and the digital education atmosphere through which students can get an education without leaving home. Online education companies providing academic courses for students in Russia are INTUIT, Coursera, Pluralsight Inc., Mail.ru group, and Cornerstone On Demand Inc.
According to Renub Research report, Russia Online Education Market will be a USD 2.01 Billion opportunity by 2026.
According to Renub Research report, Russia Online Education Market will be a USD 2.01 Billion opportunity by 2026.
The Positive Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in Online Education
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the online education sector has expanded as online education adds new dimensions to the conventional education system. Schools, preschools and other educational institutions had to turn to remote education during the home quarantine period, which resuscitated the need to explore the challenges and opportunities of online education in the country and forced a boom in online learning. According to the Russian Higher Education and Science Ministry, about 80 per cent of all universities have moved to online education during the COVID-19 period. This growth is due to the spread of the virus in the country.
The most advanced schools in Moscow that turned to remote learning, however, were not ready for virtual education. There were technological and psychological challenges faced by 80 percent of school teachers. To overcome this problem, two national programmes, 'Education' and 'Digital Economy,' are introduced by the Russian government, and these programs were to expand the use of digital solutions in education. The initiatives are aimed at improving digital skills and the virtual learning environment, driving demand among international service providers and technology partners.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=russia-online-education-market-p.php
Market Summary:
By Segment - Russia Online Education Market: Market and market share analysis for Elementary, Central Secondary, Supplementary School, Higher Education, Secondary Vocational, Supplementary Vocational and Language Training are given in this research report.
By Company - Russia Online Education Market: Overview, Recent Developments and Revenue Analysis of Coursera, Mail.ru group, INTUIT, Pluralsight Inc., and Cornerstone On Demand Inc are provided in this research report.
Industry Related Opportunity:
India Online Education Market: https://www.renub.com/india-online-education-market-p.php
China Online Education Market: https://www.renub.com/china-online-education-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.