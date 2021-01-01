Sports Analytics Market is estimated to be $5.2 billion by 2024
Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type (Individual and Team), Component, Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, and Fan Engagement), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 28, 2020 ) The global sports analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period. Major factor fueling the sports analytics market growth is the rising user engagement for using AI-based tools and technologies, which increases the performance of players and athletes performance and the ability of coaches to track players performance.
• 108 market data Tables
• 37 Figures
• 151 Pages
The sports analytics market by deployment model is segmented into on-premises and cloud deployment models. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing digitalization trends, which enables players to reach the growing number of worldwide audiences. The adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions is increasing, as it provides business enterprises with analytical capabilities to understand player performance by providing dashboards, which give detailed view about individual player performance.
The sports analytics market by application has been segmented into performance analysis, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management. The performance analysis segment is the key segment, which helps coaches and players monitor dashboards having a detailed statistical analysis of players performance for improving performance during the match. A rise of fans engagement in stadiums in the sports platforms and the emergence of various data-driven solutions are the factors projected to drive the growth of this application.
North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the sports analytics market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the sports analytics market. Several sports analytics solution providers in North America are experimenting in the market by integrating advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), with their existing sports analytics solutions. They are also adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the overall market.
Major vendors in the sports analytics market are IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (Texas), Catapult (US), SportsSource Analytics (UK), HCL (India), Experfy (US), IceBergs Sports (Canada), Chyronhego (US), Stats Perform (US), Exasol (Germany), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Qualitas Global (India), iSportsAnalysis (UK), FORMCEPT (India), Quant4Sport (Italy), Physimax Technologies (US), and Zebra Technologies (US).
Request Sample - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35276513
