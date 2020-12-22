Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market: In-Depth Analysis Major Market Dynamics and Their Impact
Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market Size Estimation and Analysis of Wide Range of Growth Opportunities for Industry Players.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2020 ) The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.14 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and high incidence of road accidents and fall related injuries.
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cranial-fixation-stabilization-system-market-197152289.html
This report segments the cranial fixation and stabilization systems market into product, material type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems. In 2017, the cranial fixation systems segment accounted for the largest share of the total market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the availability of customized product offerings and the increasing adoption of cranial fixation systems by neurosurgeons.
Based on type, the cranial fixation systems market is segmented into meshes, flap tube clamps, plates and screws. The meshes segment accounted for the largest share of the cranial fixation systems market in 2017. The meshes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, due to its wide applications in cranial surgery.
https://tinyurl.com/yc4rrla6
Based on end user, the cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals for traumatic brain injury.
In 2017, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the large population base in Asian countries, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of road accidents and fall related injuries which results in the increase in brain injuries. The increasing focus of prominent players on Asia is also supporting market growth in the region. However, low hospital budgets and uncertainties in insurance coverage and reimbursement are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the market include B. Braun (Germany), Changzhou Huida (China), DePuy Synthes (US), Evonos (Germany), Integra (US), Jeil Medical (South Korea), KLS Martin (Germany), Medicon (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Micromar (Brazil), NEOS Surgery (Spain), OsteoMed (US), Pro Med Instruments (Germany), Stryker (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US).
