ShariawizApp: The Scholar-Certified Islamic Inheritance Calculator is now available in the Apple Store and Google Store
by Shariawiz
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2020 ) New Jersey, New York (Arab Newswire) — Shariawiz, the innovative new estate planning website for Muslim Americans, just released its interactive Islamic inheritance calculator app to make learning the science of Islamic inheritance simple and fun. The Shariawiz app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.
The Islamic inheritance calculator is the only English language scholar-certified Islamic inheritance calculator app in the market, and it was named the Best Innovative Halal Solution by the Halal Expo & Summit 2020.
Abed Awad, the Founder and CEO of Shariawiz, said that “the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) described the Islamic inheritance science as ‘half of knowledge’ and he directed his companions to learn it.” Awad continued: “Following the Prophet’s instructions, we at Shariawiz leveraged technology to make it easy to learn and preserve the Islamic inheritance science.”
Users can utilize the Shariawiz Islamic inheritance calculator to discover their heirs and their shares, distribute the estate of a deceased friend or relative, or simply learn about the Islamic law of inheritance.
Muslim Americans can visit Shariawiz.com to make a customized Sharī‘a-compliant estate plan that is legally valid in their state in as little as 15 minutes. The Shariawiz estate plan includes a Last Will & Testament, a Health Care Directive (Living Will), and a General Power of Attorney.
About Shariawiz
Abed Awad is the CEO and Founder of Shariawiz.com. He is a founding partner of Awad & Khoury, LLP located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. His practice in the New Jersey/New York area focuses on general civil litigation and estate planning (especially faith-based estate planning). Mr. Awad is AV rated by Martindale, is a fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers, and is an adjunct law professor at Rutgers Law School. Mr. Awad has native fluency in Arabic and is an international expert in Islamic law and the laws of Muslim countries.
