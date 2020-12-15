EMS Products Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report 2022
According to market research report EMS Products Market is expected to reach USD 25.56 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2020 ) According to research report the EMS products market is expected to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195094847
Growth in this emergency medical services products market is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure). However, the high cost of emergency equipment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.
North America is estimated to dominate the emergency medical services products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.
Emergency medical procedures involve on-the-spot diagnosis and treatment of the critically ill or injured. The emergency medical services EMS products market includes medical products and equipment used for such urgent procedures.
•By application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017.
•By type, the EMS products market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products.
•On the basis of end users, the EMS products market is segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.
North America is estimated to dominate the emergency medical services products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.
Request for Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195094847
Key players in the EMS products market include Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C. R. Bard (US).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195094847
Growth in this emergency medical services products market is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure). However, the high cost of emergency equipment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.
North America is estimated to dominate the emergency medical services products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.
Emergency medical procedures involve on-the-spot diagnosis and treatment of the critically ill or injured. The emergency medical services EMS products market includes medical products and equipment used for such urgent procedures.
•By application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017.
•By type, the EMS products market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products.
•On the basis of end users, the EMS products market is segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.
North America is estimated to dominate the emergency medical services products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.
Request for Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195094847
Key players in the EMS products market include Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C. R. Bard (US).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.